WPL UP vs MI LIVE: UP Warriorz sets a target of 160 for the Mumbai Indians

By CNBCTV18.com  Mar 12, 2023 9:09 PM IST (Updated)
WPL UP vs MI LIVE: Mumbai Indians have been the unbeaten team until now in the on going WPL games and today UP Warriroz will be fancying their chances to change MI's winning streak.

Live Updates

WPL UP vs MI LIVE: UP Warriorz 159/6, 20 Over 

Mar 12, 2023 9:09 PM

WPL UP vs MI LIVE: UP Warriorz 146/5, 18 Over 

Hayley Matthews comes to bowl

1 - Hayley to Simran, 2 runs 

2 - Hayley to Simran, 1 run 

3 - Hayley to Sophie, no run

4 - Hayley to Simran, 1 run 

5 - Hayley to Sophie, no run

6 - Wicket! Sophie connected the ball well but looks like it wasn't enough. MI making a good comeback. 

Mar 12, 2023 9:01 PM

WPL UP vs MI LIVE: UP Warriorz 141/4, 17 Over 

Saika Ishaque comes to bowl

1 - Saika to Alyssa, 1 run 

2 - Saika to Tahlia 1 run 

Tahlia McGrath hits a 50! 

3 - Wicket! And that's an end to Alyssa's stunning innings 

Simran Shaikh comes to bat

4 - Saika to Simran, 1 run 

5 - Wicket! What a breakthrough for MI. Tahlia McGrath returns after her half-century 

Sophie Ecclestone comes to bat

6 - Saika to Sophie, no run

Mar 12, 2023 8:57 PM

WPL UP vs MI LIVE: UP Warriorz 138/2, 16 Over 

Alyssa Healy playing a captain's innings 

Mar 12, 2023 8:48 PM

WPL UP vs MI LIVE: UP Warriorz 133/2, 15 Over

Mar 12, 2023 8:45 PM

WPL UP vs MI LIVE: UP Warriorz 113/2, 13 Over

Mar 12, 2023 8:33 PM

WPL UP vs MI LIVE: UP Warriorz 104/2, 12 Over

Jintimani Kalita comes to bowl  

1 -Jintimani to Alyssa, 2 runs 

2 - Jintimani to Alyssa, 1 run 

3 - Jintimani to Tahlia, 1 runs 

4 - Jintimani to Alyssa, 1 run 

5 - 4! A fantastic shot coming from Tahlia

6 - Jintimani to Tahlia, no ball scores 3

Mar 12, 2023 8:32 PM

WPL UP vs MI LIVE: UP Warriorz 79/2, 9 Over

Mar 12, 2023 8:15 PM

WPL UP vs MI LIVE: UP Warriorz 59/2, 7 Over

Amelia Kerr comes to bowl 

1 - Amelia to Kiran, no run

2 - A Massive 6! Kiran hits a 78m six 

3 - 4! Kiran is truly a hard hitter 

4 - Wicket! What a bummer for UPZ. Kiran goes for 17 

5 - Amelia to Tahlia, no run

6 - Amelia to Tahlia, 1 run

Mar 12, 2023 8:13 PM

WPL UP vs MI LIVE: UP Warriorz 48/1, 6 Over

Mar 12, 2023 7:58 PM

WPL UP vs MI LIVE: UP Warriorz 39/1, 5 Over

Issy Wong comes to bowl

1 - Issy to Kiran, no run

2 - Issy to Kiran, no run

3 - Issy to Kiran, 1 run

4 - Issy to Alyssa, no run

5 - 4! Alyssa opens up and tries to hit hard

6 - Issy to Alyssa, no run

Mar 12, 2023 7:58 PM

WPL UP vs MI LIVE: UP Warriorz 34/1, 4 Over

Mar 12, 2023 7:51 PM

WPL UP vs MI LIVE: UP Warriorz 8/1, 2 Over

Saika Ishaque comes to bowl 

1 - Saika to Devika,1 run

2 - Saika to Alyssa, no run

3 - Saika to Alyssa, no run

4 - Saika to Alyssa, 1 run

5 - 4! Devika directs the ball to the boundary

6 - And the purple cap holder Saika makes her entry, dismisses Devika for 6

Mar 12, 2023 7:50 PM

WPL UP vs MI LIVE: UP Warriorz 2/0, 1 Over

Mar 12, 2023 7:42 PM

WPL UP vs MI LIVE: Vaidya and Healy to open for Warriorz.

Mar 12, 2023 7:30 PM

