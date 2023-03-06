Kaur and Mandhana have spearheaded India’s rise in international cricket in recent years and this match-up will certainly excite the WPL audience that looks set to grow exponentially as games come around thick and fast in the coming days.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians will square off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for their respective second games of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday. Mumbai Indians are coming into this match on the back of a swashbuckling victory in their opening game of the season against Gujarat Giants.

On the other hand, RCB lost their encounter against the Delhi Capitals by 60 runs. More importantly, Monday’s clash marks the first duel between two of India’s biggest women's cricket superstars – Kaur and her national team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana.

Kaur and Mandhana have spearheaded India’s rise in international cricket in recent years and this match-up will certainly excite the WPL audience that looks set to grow exponentially as games come around thick and fast in the coming days.

“We haven't played a lot of domestic cricket in the last four-five years and so didn't get opportunities to share our experiences with the domestic players. We have played the overseas leagues and know how the setup benefits. So, I am sure I can help the RCB girls and she can help the MI girls,” Mandhana casually brushed aside any possibilities of an intense rivalry between the two franchises.

Mumbai hit 207 in their first innings against the Giants and then bowled them out for 64 to round off a comprehensive 143-run victory to begin their tournament on a strong note. Besides Kaur, the likes of Hayley Matthews (47) and Amelia Kerr (45*) starred with the bat to help Mumbai get to a dominant total in the first innings.

They along with Saika Ishaque will be on RCB’s radar as Mandhana’s women will look to get hold of their first victory in this short tournament. Besides the captain, RCB will want promising performances from Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Heather Knight and Meghan Schutt to overcome a very strong-looking Mumbai side.

Both the teams are likely to keep an unchanged playing XI though RCB will have to significantly strengthen their bowling unit if they were to prevent Mumbai from getting onto a winning streak now.