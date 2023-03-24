WPL MI vs UPW Preview: Mumbai Indians aims to show supremacy over UP Warriorz's middle-order

Mumbai Indians started their WPL journey with a winning streak of five matches which was broken by UP Warriorz thanks to Grace Harris's commendable innings. Out of the 1161 runs that UPW has scored, 663 have come from the middle order. Tahlia McGrath and Harris gave given match-winning performances every time the team was in need of one.

If there was one all-rounder that UP can bank on it should be Sophie Ecclestone, as she has managed to bat (70) under pressure as well as take 14 wickets and maintain an economy rate of 6.22.

On the other hand, Mumbai has a terrific bowling attack which is often complimented by a great opening start. Harmanpreet Kaur (230 runs) has scored back-to-back 50s led by Amelia Kerr who has created unrest for the opposition with bowling techniques as well (106 runs and 13 wickets). But in the two matches where they lost, the team could only manage to score 127 and 109. Both times it was noticed that the openers were dismissed early.

When it comes to players, UP is often seen relying on young Indian talents such as Kiran Navgire (112 runs), Anjali Sarvani (3 wickets) , or Deepti Sharma (74 runs and 9 wickets). Whereas for MI, it's generally the seasoned players who navigate the wins in their favour. However, with Saika Ishaque's bowling attack and strong middle-over batters, it's difficult to put bets on one side at the moment.

Delhi Capitals have already qualified for the final after they defeated UP Warriorz in the previous fixture by 5 wickets. Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma's defining partnership give DC a five-wicket win