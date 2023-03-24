WPL MI vs UPW LIVE: UP Warriorz wins the toss and opts to bowl in the eliminator game

WPL MI vs UPW LIVE: Mumbai Indians started their WPL journey with a winning streak of five matches which was broken by UP Warriorz thanks to Grace Harris's commendable innings. UP has a terrific middle order to bank on. If there was one all-rounder that UP can bank on it should be Sophie Ecclestone, as she has managed to bat under pressure as well as take 14 wickets and maintain an economy rate of 6.22.On the other hand, Mumbai has a terrific bowling attack which is often complimented by a great opening start. Harmanpreet Kaur has scored back-to-back 50s led by Amelia Kerr who has created unrest for the opposition with bowling techniques as well .