Breaking News
X
Pakistan to consult legal team on declaring Imran Khan's party ‘proscribed’ outfit
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsWPL 2023 MI vs DC Preview: Mumbai Indians takes on Delhi Capital for a top of the table clash

WPL 2023 MI vs DC Preview: Mumbai Indians takes on Delhi Capital for a top-of-the-table clash

WPL 2023 MI vs DC Preview: Mumbai Indians takes on Delhi Capital for a top-of-the-table clash
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 19, 2023 9:12:13 PM IST (Updated)

WPL 2023: Mumbai will be relying on their latest find Saika Ishaque and Amelia Kerr to deliver the goods with the ball whereas Delhi will bank on Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, and Jes Jonassen amongst others.

Mumbai Indians will face off against the Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai in a top-of-the-table clash in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Monday. Both teams are coming into the back of a loss in their respective last games.

Recommended Articles

View All
Funding a sustainable transformation — what CEOs need to know

Funding a sustainable transformation — what CEOs need to know

Mar 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Patient-Centric Health Insurance — an industry veteran's take on why is it vital for India

Patient-Centric Health Insurance — an industry veteran's take on why is it vital for India

Mar 18, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

India conquers current account deficit hurdle — is a surplus likely in the coming months

India conquers current account deficit hurdle — is a surplus likely in the coming months

Mar 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says Biocon in a position to pursue high growth trajectory | Interview

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says Biocon in a position to pursue high growth trajectory | Interview

Mar 17, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


Mumbai lost to the UP Warriorz in a last-over edge-of-the-seat thriller as star all-rounder Deepti Sharma put up a comprehensive performance with both the bat as well as the ball in a low-scoring encounter. Meanwhile, the Capitals faltered in a 148-run chase as Gujarat Giants restricted them to merely 136 as none of Delhi’s mainstay batters managed to convert their starts formidably on the day.
Regardless of that, both Mumbai and Delhi sit at the top two spots in the WPL standings respectively as of now. They are the prime favorites to lift the inaugural WPL title and Monday’s clash will be an ideal opportunity for both sides to assert their dominance over each other as the campaign enters its business end pretty soon. The game will also be a battle between two of the arguably most impactful batters in the tournament so far.
Capitals’ captain Meg Lanning and Mumbai’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur are placed second and fourth in the top run-scorers charts in the league so far. Both the players hold the key to their team’s fortunes and their performance is more or less to the eventual result garnered by the side eventually.
Mumbai will be relying on their latest find Saika Ishaque and Amelia Kerr to deliver the goods with the ball whereas Delhi will bank on Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, and Jes Jonassen amongst others. Champion teams are often wary of succumbing to a downward spiral of defeats, especially in a tournament as compact as this one. Hence, it is critical for both Mumbai as well as Delhi to overcome the challenge put forward by each other in the coming encounter.
Also Read: WPL 2023 GG vs UPW preview - UP Warriorz aim to seal last playoff spot with a win over Gujarat Giants
(Edited by : Prakhar Sachdeo)
First Published: Mar 19, 2023 9:11 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CricketHarmanpreet KaurWPL

Previous Article

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Mitchell Starc's 5-for and Mitchell Marsh's blistering fifty help Australia thrash India by 10 wickets

Next Article

WPL 2023 GG vs UPW preview: UP Warriorz aim to seal last playoff spot with a win over Gujarat Giants

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X