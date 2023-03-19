WPL 2023 MI vs DC Preview: Mumbai Indians takes on Delhi Capital for a top-of-the-table clash

WPL 2023: Mumbai will be relying on their latest find Saika Ishaque and Amelia Kerr to deliver the goods with the ball whereas Delhi will bank on Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, and Jes Jonassen amongst others.

Mumbai Indians will face off against the Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai in a top-of-the-table clash in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Monday. Both teams are coming into the back of a loss in their respective last games.

Mumbai lost to the UP Warriorz in a last-over edge-of-the-seat thriller as star all-rounder Deepti Sharma put up a comprehensive performance with both the bat as well as the ball in a low-scoring encounter. Meanwhile, the Capitals faltered in a 148-run chase as Gujarat Giants restricted them to merely 136 as none of Delhi’s mainstay batters managed to convert their starts formidably on the day.

Regardless of that, both Mumbai and Delhi sit at the top two spots in the WPL standings respectively as of now. They are the prime favorites to lift the inaugural WPL title and Monday’s clash will be an ideal opportunity for both sides to assert their dominance over each other as the campaign enters its business end pretty soon. The game will also be a battle between two of the arguably most impactful batters in the tournament so far.

Capitals’ captain Meg Lanning and Mumbai’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur are placed second and fourth in the top run-scorers charts in the league so far. Both the players hold the key to their team’s fortunes and their performance is more or less to the eventual result garnered by the side eventually.

Mumbai will be relying on their latest find Saika Ishaque and Amelia Kerr to deliver the goods with the ball whereas Delhi will bank on Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, and Jes Jonassen amongst others. Champion teams are often wary of succumbing to a downward spiral of defeats, especially in a tournament as compact as this one. Hence, it is critical for both Mumbai as well as Delhi to overcome the challenge put forward by each other in the coming encounter.