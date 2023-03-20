WPL MI vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals won the toss and opt to bowl

WPL MI vs DC LIVE: Mumbai Indians 74/6, 15 over
Shikha Pandey comes to bowl
1 - Shikha to Issy, 1 run
2 - Shikha to Harmanpreet, no run
3 - Shikha to Harmanpreet, no run
4 - 4! A beautiful shop coming out of captain's bat
5 - Second catch from Jemimah Rodrigues and what a dance post wicket!
Harmanpreet Kaur goes for 23
6 - Shikha to Amanjot Kaur, no run
WPL MI vs DC LIVE: Mumbai Indians 61/5, 12 over
Jess Jonassen comes to bowl
1 - Jess to Harmanpreet, 1 run
2 - Jess to Pooja, 1 run
3 - Jess to Harmanpreet, 1 run
4 - Wicket! What a catch from Radha Yadav, Jess dismisses disruptive batter Pooja Vastrakar
Issy Wong comes to bat
5 - Jess to Issy, 2 runs
6 - Jess to Issy, 1 run
WPL MI vs DC LIVE: Mumbai Indians 46/4, 10 over
Poonam Yadav comes to bowl
1 - Poonam to Pooja, 1 run
2 - 4! What a delicate shot from Pooja
3 - Poonam to Harmanpreet, 1 run
4 - 4! Looks like Pooja is on a revenge show
5 - Poonam to Pooja, 1 run, 2 runs
6 - What a six! That was some amazing comeback from Mumbai Indians, Pooja is on fire
WPL MI vs DC LIVE: Mumbai Indians 22/4, 7 over
Arundhati Reddy comes to bowl
1 - Arundhati to Amelia Kerr, no run
2 - Arundhati to Amelia Kerr, 1 run
3 - Arundhati to Harmanpreet, 1 run
4 - Arundhati to Amelia Kerr, no run
5 - Wicket! What a blow to Mumbai, Arundhati gives a fourth shock to MI. Amelia Kerr goes for 8
Pooja Vastrakar comes to bat
6 - Arundhati to Yastika, no run
WPL MI vs DC LIVE: Mumbai Indians 2/0, 1 over
Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthew come to bat
Marizanne Kapp comes to bowl
1 - Marizanne to Yastika, no run
2 - Marizanne to Yastika, no run
3 - Marizanne to Yastika, no run
4 - Marizanne to Yastika, 1 run
5 - Marizanne to Hayley, 1 run
6 - Marizanne to Yastika, no run