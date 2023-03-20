Breaking News
Interpol removes Mehul Choksi from 'wanted' list: Report
WPL MI vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals won the toss and opt to bowl

Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Mar 20, 2023 8:40 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

WPL MI vs DC: Both Mumbai and Delhi sit at the top two spots in the WPL standings respectively as of now. They are the prime favorites to lift the inaugural WPL title and Monday’s clash will be an ideal opportunity for both sides.

Live Updates

WPL MI vs DC LIVE: Mumbai Indians 85/6, 16 over 

Mar 20, 2023 8:40 PM

WPL MI vs DC LIVE: Mumbai Indians 74/6, 15 over 

Shikha Pandey comes to bowl 

1 - Shikha to Issy, 1 run

2 - Shikha to Harmanpreet, no run

3 - Shikha to Harmanpreet, no run

4 - 4! A beautiful shop coming out of captain's bat  

5 - Second catch from Jemimah Rodrigues and what a dance post wicket! 

Harmanpreet Kaur goes for 23  

6 - Shikha to Amanjot Kaur, no run 

Mar 20, 2023 8:37 PM

WPL MI vs DC LIVE: Mumbai Indians 69/5, 14 over

Mar 20, 2023 8:32 PM

WPL MI vs DC LIVE: Mumbai Indians 61/5, 12 over

Jess Jonassen comes to bowl 

1 - Jess to Harmanpreet, 1 run

2 - Jess to Pooja, 1 run

3 - Jess to Harmanpreet, 1 run

4 - Wicket! What a catch from Radha Yadav, Jess dismisses disruptive batter Pooja Vastrakar 

Issy Wong comes to bat

5 - Jess to Issy, 2 runs 

6 - Jess to Issy, 1 run 

Mar 20, 2023 8:26 PM

WPL MI vs DC LIVE: Mumbai Indians 55/4, 11 over

Mar 20, 2023 8:19 PM

WPL MI vs DC LIVE: Mumbai Indians 46/4, 10 over

Poonam Yadav comes to bowl 

1 - Poonam to Pooja, 1 run

2 - 4! What a delicate shot from Pooja 

3 - Poonam to Harmanpreet, 1 run

4 - 4! Looks like Pooja is on a revenge show 

5 - Poonam to Pooja, 1 run, 2 runs 

6 - What a six! That was some amazing comeback from Mumbai Indians, Pooja is on fire

Mar 20, 2023 8:19 PM

WPL MI vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals are on a roll 

Mar 20, 2023 8:07 PM

WPL MI vs DC LIVE: Mumbai Indians 24/4, 8 over

Mar 20, 2023 8:05 PM

WPL MI vs DC LIVE: Mumbai Indians 22/4, 7 over

Arundhati Reddy comes to bowl 

1 - Arundhati to Amelia Kerr, no run

2 - Arundhati to Amelia Kerr, 1 run

3 - Arundhati to Harmanpreet, 1 run

4 - Arundhati to Amelia Kerr, no run

5 - Wicket! What a blow to Mumbai, Arundhati gives a fourth shock to MI. Amelia Kerr goes for 8 

Pooja Vastrakar comes to bat

6 - Arundhati to Yastika, no run

Mar 20, 2023 8:05 PM

WPL MI vs DC LIVE: Mumbai Indians 19/3, 6 over

Mar 20, 2023 7:59 PM

WPL MI vs DC LIVE: Mumbai Indians 6/0, 2 over

Mar 20, 2023 7:46 PM

WPL MI vs DC LIVE: Mumbai Indians 2/0, 1 over

Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthew come to bat

Marizanne Kapp comes to bowl 

1 - Marizanne to Yastika, no run

2 - Marizanne to Yastika, no run

3 - Marizanne to Yastika, no run

4 - Marizanne to Yastika, 1 run

5 - Marizanne to Hayley, 1 run

6 - Marizanne to Yastika, no run

Mar 20, 2023 7:46 PM

WPL MI vs DC LIVE: We have a top of the table clash!

Mar 20, 2023 7:30 PM

WPL MI vs DC LIVE: Playing XI 

Mar 20, 2023 7:19 PM

WPL MI vs DC LIVE: Mumbai takes on Delhi before the playoffs 

Mar 20, 2023 7:01 PM

