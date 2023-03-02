WPL: Harmanpreet Kaur to captain Mumbai Indians, calls it ‘a very emotional moment’

Mumbai bought Harmanpreet for INR 1.8 crore, Kaur being the third-most expensive player for them after English cricketer Nat Sciver-Brunt and all-rounder, Pooja Vastrakar. "For me, it is very important that I support each and every player from my team and play aggressive cricket,” she said when asked about her preferred style of captaincy.

The Women’s Premier League 2023 Mumbai Indians team will be led by Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Mumbai bought Harmanpreet for INR 1.8 crore, Kaur being the third-most expensive player for them after English cricketer Nat Sciver-Brunt and all-rounder, Pooja Vastrakar.

Kaur said in her statement that it has been an emotional moment for her to take up charge of the MI women's team. “I’ve seen the Mumbai Indians team doing so well on TV. And now I’m going to be a part of it,” she said in her statement.

The Indian skipper has proved her leadership for the national team during Commonwealth Games in 2022, where India won the historic silver medal. In the T20 format her aggressive captaincy has helped India to reach knockouts in each of her first three World Cups as skipper. She is also the only Indian woman batter to score a hundred in the format of international cricket.

Talking about her aggression, she said how it has helped the team to keep the opposition under pressure. "For me, it is very important that I support each and every player from my team and play aggressive cricket,” she said when asked about her preferred style of captaincy.

Nita Ambani in her statement said that they are thrilled to have Harmanpreet as the captain of Mumbai Indians’ first-ever women’s cricket team. "As the national captain, she has led the Indian Women’s team to some of their most exciting wins. And I am sure that with Charlotte and Jhulan’s support, she will inspire our MI women’s team to play their best cricket, display a sense of pride, and bring even more glory to women in sports. We are so looking forward to the beginning of this new chapter for MI! I can’t wait to see our girls play the fearless and entertaining MI brand of cricket that our fans adore. More power to Harmanpreet and the entire MI team on this exciting journey ahead!”, she added.

It will be interesting to see the Camaraderie between MI skipper and MI's head coach Charlotte Edwards as they have only played as oppositions until now. The captain expressed her excitement about the collaboration as well, saying, “I feel lucky that I’m going to be working again with Jhulu di, and Charlotte is someone who did really well for English cricket. I have heard that she’s very, very calm and a very good coach. I’m sure I will learn a lot of things from her.”

Kaur even mentioned how she draws inspiration from Rohit Sharma who has managed to lead MI to win five IPL titles. “I think it is a great achievement. I’m really looking forward to being a part of this team. I have seen Rohit (Sharma) doing so well for this team for so many years. I’ve gotten this opportunity to be a part of MI and I will also give my 100 percent. The women’s team will also do well like the men’s team.”

Mumbai Indians will be playing the WPL 2023 season opener on 4th March 2023, at DY Patil Stadium against Gujarat Giants.