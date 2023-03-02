English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsWPL: Harmanpreet Kaur to captain Mumbai Indians, calls it ‘a very emotional moment’

WPL: Harmanpreet Kaur to captain Mumbai Indians, calls it ‘a very emotional moment’

WPL: Harmanpreet Kaur to captain Mumbai Indians, calls it ‘a very emotional moment’
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anjali Jha  Mar 2, 2023 12:27:05 PM IST (Published)

Mumbai bought Harmanpreet for INR 1.8 crore, Kaur being the third-most expensive player for them after English cricketer Nat Sciver-Brunt and all-rounder, Pooja Vastrakar. "For me, it is very important that I support each and every player from my team and play aggressive cricket,” she said when asked about her preferred style of captaincy.

The Women’s Premier League 2023 Mumbai Indians team will be led by Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Mumbai bought Harmanpreet for INR 1.8 crore, Kaur being the third-most expensive player for them after English cricketer Nat Sciver-Brunt and all-rounder, Pooja Vastrakar.

Recommended Articles

View All
Virat proposes, Rohit disposes — Should India host Test matches only in limited venues?

Virat proposes, Rohit disposes — Should India host Test matches only in limited venues?

Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | India sets the context saying food and energy security are the immediate anxieties

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | India sets the context saying food and energy security are the immediate anxieties

Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will

Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will

Mar 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale

Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale

Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Kaur said in her statement that it has been an emotional moment for her to take up charge of the MI women's team. “I’ve seen the Mumbai Indians team doing so well on TV. And now I’m going to be a part of it,” she said in her statement.
The Indian skipper has proved her leadership for the national team during Commonwealth Games in 2022, where India won the historic silver medal. In the T20 format her aggressive captaincy has helped India to reach knockouts in each of her first three World Cups as skipper. She is also the only Indian woman batter to score a hundred in the format of international cricket.
Also Read: Virat proposes, Rohit disposes — Should India host Test matches only in limited venues?
Talking about her aggression, she said how it has helped the team to keep the opposition under pressure. "For me, it is very important that I support each and every player from my team and play aggressive cricket,” she said when asked about her preferred style of captaincy.
Nita Ambani in her statement said that they are thrilled to have Harmanpreet as the captain of Mumbai Indians’ first-ever women’s cricket team. "As the national captain, she has led the Indian Women’s team to some of their most exciting wins. And I am sure that with Charlotte and Jhulan’s support, she will inspire our MI women’s team to play their best cricket, display a sense of pride, and bring even more glory to women in sports. We are so looking forward to the beginning of this new chapter for MI! I can’t wait to see our girls play the fearless and entertaining MI brand of cricket that our fans adore. More power to Harmanpreet and the entire MI team on this exciting journey ahead!”, she added.
It will be interesting to see the Camaraderie between MI skipper and MI's head coach Charlotte Edwards as they have only played as oppositions until now. The captain expressed her excitement about the collaboration as well, saying, “I feel lucky that I’m going to be working again with Jhulu di, and Charlotte is someone who did really well for English cricket. I have heard that she’s very, very calm and a very good coach. I’m sure I will learn a lot of things from her.”
Kaur even mentioned how she draws inspiration from Rohit Sharma who has managed to lead MI to win five IPL titles. “I think it is a great achievement. I’m really looking forward to being a part of this team. I have seen Rohit (Sharma) doing so well for this team for so many years. I’ve gotten this opportunity to be a part of MI and I will also give my 100 percent. The women’s team will also do well like the men’s team.”
Mumbai Indians will be playing the WPL 2023 season opener on 4th March 2023, at DY Patil Stadium against Gujarat Giants.
(Edited by : Prakhar Sachdeo)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CricketHarmanpreet Kaur

Previous Article

New F1 season starts on Friday in Bahrain; here is how you can watch it live in India

Next Article

Virat proposes, Rohit disposes — Should India host Test matches only in limited venues?

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X