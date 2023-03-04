WPL: Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians take on Beth Mooney led Gujarat Giants in Women's Premier League opener

The opening match of the Women's Premier League will be no short of talent. Beyond Harmanpreet and Mooney, watch out for Sabbineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ash Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, and Sneh Rana from Gujarat Giants. From the Mumbai Indians' camp Yastika Bhatia Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, and Pooja Vastrakar could set the stage on fire

It is finally here! After years of demand by cricket fans for a women's T20 cricket league in India, the first edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will take off at Navi Mumbai's Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium today.

The expectations are high from WPL. The league will not only satiate the ever-growing hunger for women's cricket in India but it should also address a few other key issues as well.

The outcomes from the league that the women cricketers and fans expect to be fulfilled over the course of the next few seasons are reducing the gap in the earnings that exists between the male and the female cricketers, and giving India's women cricketers enough exposure so that they are able to cope up with the pressure of international games.

The first-ever auction for the WPL showed that gender pay parity could be dealt with in the coming few years, all eyes are now on the second issue.

India's senior women's cricket team has come close to lifting an international title in recent years. In 2017 they were stopped by England at Lord's in the final of the ODI World Cup. At the Melbourne Cricket Ground, they were mauled by a rampaging Australian team in the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup final. The team reached the final of the T20 tournament of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 where they again down against Australia. To add to these miseries were semifinal exits in the 2017 T20 World Cup and the 2023 T20 World Cup.

After every loss, there were clamours that a domestic T20 league would help the Indian women's cricketers to overcome the mental block and go on to clinch the elusive title. There are signs that the tide could be turning even before a ball is bowled in the WPL.

Shafali Verma led India's U19 team all the way to glory in the first edition of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup held in South Africa in January. Although the euphoria the win lasted only for a while as the victory was followed by the semifinal loss against Australia in the T20 World Cup.

But even in that semifinal, the all-conquering Australian team had a minor scare. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemmimah Rodrigues almost took India home. But had it not been for Rodrigues' poor shot selection and Kaur's run-out, both of which have been debated enough and continue to split fans' opinions, the result could have been very different. Irrespective of opinions, every fan is unanimous in accepting that the Indian players are almost ready for the glory. And it is to smooth out the rough edges that WPL is here for.

The lung-opener of the WPL shall see one of Indian cricket's biggest stars, Harmanpreet Kaur go toe to toe against versatile Aussie Beth Mooney.

At this stage, it is tough to predict what to expect from each team. Only a few weeks ago they were donning their international jerseys. Now in a short period, some international colleagues have turned foes and vice-versa.

Honestly, it isn't fair to pip one team as a favourite over the other before the teams have bonded well and had a few games under their belt.

But the opening match of the league will no short of talent. Beyond Harmanpreet and Mooney, watch out for Sabbineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ash Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, and Sneh Rana from Gujarat Giants. From the Mumbai Indians' camp Yastika Bhatia Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, and Pooja Vastrakar could set the stage on fire.

Gujarat Giants Possible XI :Beth Mooney (C, wk), Sabbineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ash Gardner, D Hemalatha, Kim Garth, Annabel Sutherland, Sneh Rana, Hurley Gala/Ashwani Kumari, Mansi Joshi/Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwar

Mumbai Indians possible XI:Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Issy Wong, Sonam Yadav/Saika Ishaque