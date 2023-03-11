WPL GG vs DC LIVE: Sneh Rana’s Gujarat Giants won the toss and chose to bat first

WPL GG vs DC LIVE: Gujarat Giants 14/3, 3 Overs
Marizanne Kapp comes to bowl
1 - Marizanne to Harleen, 1 run
2 - Wicket! Laura Wolvaardt bites the dust.
Ashleigh Gardner comes to bat
3 - Wicket! Ashleigh Gardner goes for duck
Dayalan Hemalatha comes to bat
4 - Marizanne to Dayalan, no run
5 - Marizanne to Dayalan, no run
6 - 4! Harleen keeping up with shots
WPL GG vs DC LIVE: Gujarat Giants 1/1, 1 Overs
Laura Wolvaardt and Sabbhineni Meghana comes to bat
Marizanne Kapp comes to bowl
1 - Marizanne to Sabbhineni, no run
2 - Wicket! A beautiful yorker on the off stump and Sabbhineni gets no room to think twice
Harleen Deol come to bat
3 - Marizanne to Harleen, no run
4 - Marizanne to Harleen, no run
5 - Marizanne to Harleen, no run
6 - Marizanne to Harleen, 1 run
Fantastic start for Marizane