WPL GG vs DC LIVE: Sneh Rana’s Gujarat Giants won the toss and chose to bat first

By CNBCTV18.com  Mar 11, 2023 7:54 PM IST (Updated)
WPL GG vs DC LIVE: Sneh Rana's team is aiming at continuing their winning streak. The stand-in captain who is now handling the reins entirely would fight for 2 points with Delhi Capital. Delhi Capital is coming in after their brutal loss against Mumbai Indians.

WPL GG vs DC LIVE: Gujarat Giants 23/4, 4 Overs 

Mar 11, 2023 7:54 PM

WPL GG vs DC LIVE: Gujarat Giants 14/3, 3 Overs 

Marizanne Kapp comes to bowl 

1 - Marizanne to Harleen, 1 run

2 - Wicket! Laura Wolvaardt bites the dust.

Ashleigh Gardner comes to bat

3 - Wicket! Ashleigh Gardner goes for duck 

Dayalan Hemalatha comes to bat

4 - Marizanne to Dayalan, no run

5 - Marizanne to Dayalan, no run

6 - 4! Harleen keeping up with shots

Mar 11, 2023 7:53 PM

WPL GG vs DC LIVE: Gujarat Giants 8/1, 2 Overs 

Mar 11, 2023 7:39 PM

WPL GG vs DC LIVE: Gujarat Giants 1/1, 1 Overs 

Laura Wolvaardt and Sabbhineni Meghana comes to bat 

Marizanne Kapp comes to bowl 

1 - Marizanne to Sabbhineni, no run

2 - Wicket! A beautiful yorker on the off stump and Sabbhineni gets no room to think twice 

Harleen Deol come to bat

3 - Marizanne to Harleen, no run

4 - Marizanne to Harleen, no run

5 - Marizanne to Harleen, no run

6 - Marizanne to Harleen, 1 run 

Fantastic start for Marizane 

Mar 11, 2023 7:38 PM

WPL GG vs DC LIVE: Game time!

Mar 11, 2023 7:28 PM
WPL 2023 Points Table: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals to remain at the top spot on points tally
The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is being played in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The first edition of the WPL sees five teams, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, and Gujarat Giants, participate for the coveted WPL trophy. Here is the latest points table of WPL 2023.
WPL GG vs DC LIVE: Sneh Rana’s Gujarat Giants won the toss and chose to bat first
Mar 11, 2023 7:26 PM

WPL GG vs DC LIVE: Playing XI 

Delhi Capitals - Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris

Mar 11, 2023 7:23 PM

WPL GG vs DC LIVE: Playing XI 

Gujarat Giants - S Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Sushma Verma (wk), Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi

Mar 11, 2023 7:22 PM

WPL GG vs DC live Gujarat Giants won the toss. They will bat first. 

Mar 11, 2023 7:03 PM

