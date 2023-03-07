WPL Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz preview: Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy clash after a pretty convincing victories

WPL 2023: The two teams come into this match on the back of pretty convincing victories in their last encounter. The team from UPW, led by Alyssa Healy, chased down 170 against GG in a game that went right down the wire. On the other hand, DC had put on an absolutely dominant batting display by notching 223 in the first innings of their faceoff against the RCB.

UP Warriorz will clash against the Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai for their respective second games in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League. The two teams come into this match on the back of pretty convincing victories in their last encounter.

The team from Uttar Pradesh (UP), led by Australian superstar Alyssa Healy, chased down 170 against Gujarat Giants in a game that went right down the wire. Powered by terrific half-centuries by Kiran Navgire and Grace Harris, the Warriorz got to the total in style in 19.5 overs.

On the other hand, the Capitals had put on an absolutely dominant batting display by notching 223 in the first innings of their faceoff against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Shafali Varma (84) and skipper Meg Lanning (72) put up an opening partnership of 162 runs before the bowlers came together and fired in tandem to restrict the star-studded team from Bangalore for only 163 runs in 20 overs.

It can be argued that Delhi’s batting will find an able match in the Warriorz’ skillful bowling unit in the coming game. The duo of Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone managed to get an incredible stronghold over the proceedings in the middle overs as the duo conceded only 52 and took four wickets in their eight overs combined. They will look to hold the Capitals’ onslaught in the middle overs though UP might still need their other bowlers like Rajseshwari Gayakwad, Tahilia McGrath and Anjali Sarvani to step up to counter Delhi’s fearsome batting unit.

However, will Delhi be able to deliver goods with the ball yet again on Tuesday? Tara Norris sprung a surprise against RCB by picking up an arguably unexpected five-wicket haul. However, she might not come to the rescue of the bowling attack every other day and hence the rest of the strike bowlers like Marizanne Kepp, Shikha Pandey and Jess Jonassen will have to get amongst the wickets to tackle the Warriorz’s promising quality in the middle-order.

The trio notched only one dismissal in their combined 12 overs against Bangalore. The encouraging aspect for the Warriorz is that they managed to scale the target against the Giants even without substantial contributions from Healy, Sharma, or McGrath. If these three manage to come to the party then the Capitals are in for a fascinating challenge in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday!