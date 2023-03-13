English
WPL DC vs RCB LIVE: Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to bowl first

By CNBCTV18.com  Mar 13, 2023 7:15 PM IST (Updated)
WPL DC vs RCB LIVE: Today Royal Challengers Bangalore is set to play against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai and now halfway into the league, RCB needs to start afresh and keep the ball rolling.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sobhana Asha, Preeti Bose

Mar 13, 2023 7:15 PM

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris

Mar 13, 2023 7:12 PM

Mar 13, 2023 7:02 PM

Mar 13, 2023 7:01 PM

WPL DC vs RCB LIVE: Delhi Capital is in the 2nd spot in the WPL points table

Mar 13, 2023 6:58 PM

WPL DC vs RCB LIVE: Today Royal Challengers Bangalore is all set to play against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai. 

Mar 13, 2023 6:46 PM

