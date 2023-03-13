WPL DC vs RCB LIVE: Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to bowl first

WPL DC vs RCB LIVE: It's a no-brainer that Royal Challengers Bangalore has been trying very hard to secure their first winning points in the ongoing WPL 2023. Today they are set to play against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai and now halfway into the league, RCB needs to start afresh and keep the ball rolling for them. DC is in the 2nd spot in the points table and after their loss against Mumbai Indians, they bounced back like no one's business.We are at DY Patil Stadium 👋 🏟️@DelhiCapitals take on @RCBTweets to continue their winning streak👍Or will #RCB win❓#DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/MAdc5j66DS— Women's Premier League March 13, 2023Especially after Shafali Verma's extraordinary 50 and DC chasing the winning total in just 7.1 overs, Smriti Mandhana's Bangalore really needs to pull their sleeves now.Smiles and excitement all around for #DCvRCB 😃#TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/g2EZ71sPFC— Women's Premier League March 13, 2023The one thing that has been working for all successful teams is their young and local talent performing along with a strong captaincy. And looks like Bangalore needs to work on these two areas to turn the game in their favor.