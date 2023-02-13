Women's IPL auction 2023 LIVE updates: RCB pick Smriti Mandhana for Rs 3.4 crore

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 13, 2023 4:04 PM IST (Updated)
Hello and welcome to CNBCTV18.com, you're tuned in to the LIVE updates from the 2023 Women's Premier League auction that commences at 2.30 pm (IST) on February 13. The inaugural women’s T20 league will see over 400 players participate in the auction process. The first season will see five teams compete against each other, with the BCCI releasing official details about today’s auction. Stay tuned for LIVE updates.

WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Sophia Dunkley sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 60 lakh

Base Price Rs 30 lakh for Sophia Dunkley. Gujarat Giants make the first move. Delhi Capitals join the fray. DC out after Gujarat Giants raise it to Rs 60 lakh.

Feb 13, 2023 4:02 PM

WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1 crore

New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr enters the auction at Rs 40 lakh. Mumbai Indians get her for Rs 1 crore.

Feb 13, 2023 3:59 PM

WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: South African bowler Shabnim Ismail sold to UP Warriorz for Rs 1 crore

Shabnim Ismail, a South African bowler, enters next. UP Warriorz make the opening offer. The counteroffer from Delhi Capitals is for Rs 45 lakh. A scuffle then ensues. Shabnim is counted among the world’s top fast bowlers. Neither party is willing to budge. Delhi Capitals do. UP Warriorz secure her for Rs 1 crore.

Feb 13, 2023 3:58 PM
Feb 13, 2023 3:55 PM

WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Beth Mooney bought by Gujarat Giants for Rs 2 crore

Feb 13, 2023 3:54 PM

WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: UP Warriorz take Tahlia McGrath for Rs 1.4 crore

A bidding war ought to be started by Tahlia McGrath. With an offer for her basic price of Rs. 40 lakh, Royal Challengers Bangalore start the bidding. The first opposition team is the Gujarat Giants. Delhi Capitals join the battle. UP Warriorz with the winning bid at Rs 1.4 Crore.

Feb 13, 2023 3:51 PM
Feb 13, 2023 3:49 PM

WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: England all-rounder Nat Sciver to Mumbai Indians for 3.2 crore

Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz compete for Sciver. The two teams are engaged in a fierce rivalry and neither wants to give up. Warriorz are out. MI have the winning bid of Rs 3.2 crore.

Feb 13, 2023 3:48 PM

WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Deepti Sharma to UP Warriors for Rs 2.6 crore

UP Warriorz have the final say and land the all-rounder for Rs 2.6 crore.

Feb 13, 2023 3:45 PM

WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Sophie Ecclestone to UP Warriorz for Rs 1.8 Crore.

Gujarat Giants submits the opening offer of Rs 50 lakh to kick off the auction. Delhi Capitals join the fray and engage the Giants in a fierce struggle. UP Warriorz introduce themselves and have the final say. Ecclestone will go to Warriorz for Rs 1.8 Crore.

Feb 13, 2023 3:36 PM

WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: RCB buy Ellyse Perry for Rs 1.7 Crore

Ellyse Perry will play for Royal Challengers Bangalore. They placed a winning bid of Rs 1.7 crore for the star Australia all-rounder who entered the auction at a base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Feb 13, 2023 3:33 PM

WPL Auction 2023 Live Update: Gardner sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 3.2 Crore

Ashleigh Gardner, an all-around player from Australia, was bought by Gujarat Giants for a hefty Rs 3.2 crore.

Feb 13, 2023 3:29 PM

Women's Premier League auction 2023 Live Updates: Sophie Devine sold to RCB

New Zealand cricketer Sophie Devine was acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore for her Base Price of Rs. 50 lakh. She is their second purchase of the auction.

Feb 13, 2023 3:26 PM

Women's Premier League auction 2023 Live Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur bought by Mumbai Indians
Harmanpreet Kaur's last and winning bid came from Mumbai Indians, who offered Rs 1.8 crore. 

Feb 13, 2023 3:23 PM

Women's Premier League auction 2023 Live Updates: BCCI officials unveil WPL Logo

BCCI President Roger Binny, Secretary Jay Shah, and IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal presented the Women's Premier League logo on Monday during the Auction ceremony in Mumbai.

Feb 13, 2023 3:19 PM