Women's IPL auction 2023 LIVE updates: RCB pick Smriti Mandhana for Rs 3.4 crore

WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: South African bowler Shabnim Ismail sold to UP Warriorz for Rs 1 crore
Shabnim Ismail, a South African bowler, enters next. UP Warriorz make the opening offer. The counteroffer from Delhi Capitals is for Rs 45 lakh. A scuffle then ensues. Shabnim is counted among the world’s top fast bowlers. Neither party is willing to budge. Delhi Capitals do. UP Warriorz secure her for Rs 1 crore.
WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: UP Warriorz take Tahlia McGrath for Rs 1.4 crore
A bidding war ought to be started by Tahlia McGrath. With an offer for her basic price of Rs. 40 lakh, Royal Challengers Bangalore start the bidding. The first opposition team is the Gujarat Giants. Delhi Capitals join the battle. UP Warriorz with the winning bid at Rs 1.4 Crore.
WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Sophie Ecclestone to UP Warriorz for Rs 1.8 Crore.
Gujarat Giants submits the opening offer of Rs 50 lakh to kick off the auction. Delhi Capitals join the fray and engage the Giants in a fierce struggle. UP Warriorz introduce themselves and have the final say. Ecclestone will go to Warriorz for Rs 1.8 Crore.