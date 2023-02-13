WPL Auction 2023 LIVE updates: Women's Premier League auction today, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet may get top bids

Women's Premier League auction 2023 Live Updates: Excited about the auction, we have worked on our strategy, says Delhi Capitals' coach Batty
On the eve of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) player auction, Delhi Capitals' head coach Jonathan Batty stated that the team is really excited about the auction proceedings and are using the knowledge of people in the franchise, who know the workings of such events. Batty also believes the Indian domestic players can utilize the WPL as a platform to showcase their skills.
The Lucknow franchise of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL), owned by Capri Global Holdings Private Limited, will be known as UP Warriorz. One of the five teams of this year's WPL, the UP Warriorz was bought by Capri Global Holdings Private Limited for Rs 757 crore at an auction hosted by the BCCI. UP Warriorz's logo comprises four components -- a rendition of the sarus crane, a sword, wings that extend out like the rays of the sun, and a shield to hold it all together. Former England cricketer Jon Lewis has been appointed as the head coach of the team, while Arjuna awardee Anju Jain will be the assistant coach. Former Australian cricketer Ashley Noffke will be the bowling coach, while four-time world champion from Australia Lisa Sthalekar will be the mentor.
Former English first-class cricketer Jonathan Batty was on Saturday named as Delhi Capitals' head coach for the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL). The 48-year-old will be assisted by former cricketers Hemlata Kala and Lisa Keightley. A former Surrey and Gloucestershire keeper-batter, Batty had coached the Oval Invincibles women's team to The Hundred titles in 2021 and 2022. He also coached the Melbourne Stars in the Women's Big Bash League and the Surrey women's side. "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining Delhi Capitals as head coach for the inaugural WPL," Batty said in a statement issued by the franchise.
A total of five teams will participate in the 2023 Women's Premier League including that of Mumbai Indians. Much like the men's IPL, the players to be auctioned have been put in five brackets with different base prices. The lowest base price has been set at Rs 10 lakh, while the biggest bracket has been set at a base price of Rs 50 lakh. (Read more)
The inaugural women's T20 league will see over 400 players participate in the auction process. The first season will see five teams compete against each other, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) releasing official details about today's auction.