WPL 2023 RCB vs GG LIVE: Wolvaardt, Meghana strike partnership for Gujarat Giants after Royal Challengers Bangalore pick an early wicket

WPL 2023 RCB vs GG LIVE: Gujarat Giants 83/1 after 11 overs.
Ellyse Perry to bowl.
Ball 1. Ellyse Perry to Laura Wolvaardt, slow short delivery wide of off stump. Wolvaardt slaps the ball to backward point for a single.
Ball 2. Ellyse Perry to Sabbhineni Meghana, slow good length delivery wide of off stump. Meghana makes room and swings her bat but fails to connect!
Ball 3. Ellyse Perry to Sabbhineni Meghana, FOUR! Slow back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Meghana plays an upper cut and hits the ball to deep backward point for a boundary.
Ball 4. Ellyse Perry to Sabbhineni Meghana, good length delivery on off stump. Meghana makes room and drives the ball to mid-off.
Ball 5. Ellyse Perry to Sabbhineni Meghana, slow fuller delivery just wide of off stump. A swing and a miss from Meghana.
Ball 6. Ellyse Perry to Sabbhineni Meghana, slow fuller delivery wide of off stump. Meghana makes room and swings the bat but fails to connect!
WPL 2023 RCB vs GG LIVE: Gujarat Giants 78/1 after 10 overs.
Heather Knight to bowl.
Ball 1. Heather Knight to Sabbhineni Meghana, FOUR! Back of the length delivery on middle and leg stump. Meghana clears her front leg out of the way and whacks the ball to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
Ball 2. Heather Knight to Sabbhineni Meghana, good length delivery on middle stump. Meghana drives the ball to long-on for a single.
Ball 3. Heather Knight to Laura Wolvaardt, slow back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Wolvaardt cuts the ball to deep cover for a run.
Ball 4. Heather Knight to Sabbhineni Meghana, slow fuller delivery on middle stump. Meghana drives the ball to long-on for one.
Ball 5. Heather Knight to Laura Wolvaardt, FOUR! Slow short of the length delivery on leg stump. Wolvaardt clips the ball to fine-leg for a boundary.
Ball 6. Heather Knight to Laura Wolvaardt, overpitched delivery on off stump. Wolvaardt drives the ball to long-off for an easy single.
WPL 2023 RCB vs GG LIVE: Gujarat Giants 58/1 after 8 overs.
Preeti Bose to bowl.
Ball 1. Preeti Bose to Sabbhineni Meghana,FOUR! Slow fuller delivery wide of off stump. Meghana makes room and smashes the ball down to long-off for a boundary.
Ball 2. Preeti Bose to Sabbhineni Meghana, slow fuller delivery wide of off stump. Meghana drives the ball into the covers for a single.
Ball 3. Preeti Bose to Laura Wolvaardt, slow fuller delivery on off stump. Wolvaardt mishits the ball around the corner.
Ball 4. Preeti Bose to Laura Wolvaardt, slow short of the length delivery wide of off stump. Wolvaardt cuts the ball through cover point for a run.
Ball 5. Preeti Bose to Sabbhineni Meghana, full-length delivery wide of off stump. Meghana makes room and drives the ball to deep cover for a run.
Ball 6. Preeti Bose to Laura Wolvaardt, back of the length delivery on middle and leg stump. Wolvaardt drives the ball to long-on for one.
WPL 2023 RCB vs GG LIVE: Gujarat Giants 50/1 after 7 overs.
Asha Shobana to bowl.
Ball 1. Asha Shobana to Sabbhineni Meghana, slow short delivery wide of off stump. Meghana taps the ball into the covers for a single.
Ball 2. Asha Shobana to Laura Wolvaardt, slow short delivery just wide of off stump. Wolvaardt looks to cut but fails to connect!
Ball 3. Asha Shobana to Laura Wolvaardt, short of the length delivery on off and middle stump. Wolvaardt pulls the ball to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Ball 4. Asha Shobana to Sabbhineni Meghana, sloiw fuller delivery on off stump. Meghana drives the ball to long-off for a run.
Ball 5. Asha Shobana to Laura Wolvaardt, back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Wolvaardt hits the ball to deep cover for a run.
Ball 6. Asha Shobana to Sabbhineni Meghana, slow good length delivery around off stump. Meghana taps the ball to mid-off and sets off for a single.
WPL 2023 RCB vs GG LIVE: Gujarat Giants 45/1 after 6 overs.
Ellyse Perry to bowl.
Ball 1. Ellyse Perry to Sabbhineni Meghana, full-length delivery wide of off stump. Meghana drives the ball into the covers.
Ball 2. Ellyse Perry to Sabbhineni Meghana, slow back of the length delivery on middle and leg stump. Meghana looks to pull but mistimes the shot.
Ball 3. Ellyse Perry to Sabbhineni Meghana, short of the length delivery on middle and leg stump. Meghana drives the ball to extra-cover.
Ball 4. Ellyse Perry to Sabbhineni Meghana, slow short of the length delivery wide of off stump. A swing and a miss from Meghana.
Ball 5. Ellyse Perry to Sabbhineni Meghana, fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Meghana drives the ball wide of mid-on for one.
Ball 6. Ellyse Perry to Laura Wolvaardt, FOUR! Overpitched delivery wide of off stump. Wolvaardt slaps the ball down to third-man for a boundary.
WPL 2023 RCB vs GG LIVE: Gujarat Giants 40/1 after 5 overs.
Sophie Devine to bowl.
Ball 1. Sophie Devine to Sabbhineni Meghana, fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Meghana drives the ball to mid-on.
Ball 2. Sophie Devine to Sabbhineni Meghana, back of the length delivery on middle and leg stump. Meghana works the ball to the leg side.
Ball 3. Sophie Devine to Sabbhineni Meghana, back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Meghana makes room and cuts the ball to backward point.
Ball 4. Sophie Devine to Sabbhineni Meghana, short of the length delivery wide of off stump. Meghana cuts the ball down to third-man for a single.
Ball 5. Sophie Devine to Laura Wolvaardt, FOUR! Fuller delivery wide of off stump. Wolvaardt drives the ball through the covers for a bounadry.
Ball 6. Sophie Devine to Laura Wolvaardt, slow good length delivery on off stump. Wolvaardt edges the ball with sift hands and the ball falls short of the wicket keeper.
WPL 2023 RCB vs GG LIVE: Gujarat Giants 21/0 after 2 overs.
Megan Schutt to bowl.
Ball 1. Megan Schutt to Laura Wolvaardt, full delivery angled in on middle stump. Wolvaardt drives the ball back to the bowler.
Ball 2. Megan Schutt to Laura Wolvaardt, FOUR! Full delivery wide of off stump. Wolvaardt punches the ball past cover for a boundary.
Ball 3. Megan Schutt to Laura Wolvaardt, full delivery bowled into the pads, Wolvaardt clips the ball behind square on the leg side for a single.
Ball 4. Megan Schutt to Sophia Dunkley, full delivery on middle and leg stump. Dunkley works the ball to deep square-leg for one run.
Ball 5. Megan Schutt to Laura Wolvaardt, good length delivery at off and middle stump. Wolvaardt offers a soild front foot defensive shot.
Ball 6. Megan Schutt to Laura Wolvaardt, FOUR! Fuller delivery wide of off stump. Wolvaardt drives the ball through backward point for her second boundary of the over.
WPL 2023 RCB vs GG LIVE: Gujarat Giants 11/0 after 1 over.
Sophie Devine to bowl. Sophia Dunklye has the strike.
Ball 1. Sophie Devine to Sophia Dunklye, OH! BEATEN! Good length delivery on off stump. The ball swings away and Sophia Dunkley looks to defend but the ball beats the edge of the bat.
Ball 2. Sophie Devine to Sophia Dunklye, FOUR! Fuller delivery wide of off stump. Dunkley drives the ball through the covers for a bounadry.
Ball 3. Sophie Devine to Sophia Dunklye, fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Dunkley pushes the ball to mid-on.
Ball 3. Sophie Devine to Sophia Dunklye, WIDE! Fuller delivery fired down the leg side.
Ball 4. Sophie Devine to Sophia Dunklye, full-length delivery on off stump. Dunkley pushes the ball back to the bowler.
Ball 5. Sophie Devine to Sophia Dunklye, FOUR! Full-length delivery on off stump. Dunkley steps out of the crease and smashes the ball down to long-off for a bounadry,
Ball 6. Sophie Devine to Sophia Dunklye, back of the length delivery on middle and leg stump. Dunkley plays the ball behind square on the leg side for one.
WPL 2023 RCB vs GG LIVE
Teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana(c), Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose
Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Sneh Rana(c), Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari
WPL 2023 RCB vs GG LIVE
Sneh Rana, GG captain at toss: We will bat first. The matches played earlier, the surface has got slower. In place of Mansi, Meghna comes in. I’m happy with the way girls performed the other day, the played with the right positive attitude. I think the pitches might change but 160-165 would be a par score.
Smriti Mandhana, RCB captain at toss: I don’t know if the tosses have been 50-50 or 60-40. Don’t mind losing tosses if we can win matches. We were looking to field anyway because we chase better than we set totals. One change, Renuka misses out and Preeti comes in.