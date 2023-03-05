WPL 2023 Points Table: Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants to claim the top spot on points tally

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is being played in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The first edition of the WPL sees five teams, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, and Gujarat Giants, participate for the coveted WPL trophy. Here is the latest points table of WPL 2023.
Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Gujarat Giants (GG) by 143 runs in Match 1 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The win takes MI to the top of the WPL 2023 points table with 2 points.
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Matches Won
|Matches Lost
|Matches Tied
|No Result
|Net Run Rate
|Form Guide
|Points
|1
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7.150
|W
|2
|2
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|UP Warriorz (UPW)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Gujarat Giants (GG)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-7.150
|L
|0
Rules for qualifying for the final of the Women's Premier League 2023.
Top run-scorer of Women's Premier League 2023
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Highest
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|Mumbai Indians
|1
|1
|65
|65
|65.00
|216.67
Top wicket-taker of Women's Premier League 2023
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Innings
|Wickets
|Best Bowling
|Average
|Economy
|Saika Ishaque
|Mumbai Indians
|1
|1
|4
|4/11
|2.75
|3.47
