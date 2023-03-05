English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsWPL 2023 Points Table: Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants to claim the top spot on points tally

WPL 2023 Points Table: Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants to claim the top spot on points tally

WPL 2023 Points Table: Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants to claim the top spot on points tally
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 5, 2023 11:34:30 AM IST (Published)

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is being played in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The first edition of the WPL sees five teams, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, and Gujarat Giants, participate for the coveted WPL trophy. Here is the latest points table of WPL 2023.

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is being played in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The first edition of the WPL sees five teams, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, and Gujarat Giants, participate for the coveted WPL trophy. Here is the latest points table of WPL 2023.

Recommended Articles

View All
EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles

EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles

Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary

JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary

Mar 3, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

India Inc cash reserves slip to lowest since FY20

India Inc cash reserves slip to lowest since FY20

Mar 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

US to send $400 million arms aid to Ukraine; total is far higher than military budget of many nations

US to send $400 million arms aid to Ukraine; total is far higher than military budget of many nations

Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Gujarat Giants (GG) by 143 runs in Match 1 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The win takes MI to the top of the WPL 2023 points table with 2 points. 
PositionTeamsMatches PlayedMatches WonMatches LostMatches TiedNo ResultNet Run RateForm GuidePoints
1Mumbai Indians (MI)110007.150W2
2Delhi Capitals (DC)0000000
3Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)0000000
4UP Warriorz (UPW)0000000
5Gujarat Giants (GG)10100-7.150L0
 
Rules for qualifying for the final of the Women's Premier League 2023. 
  • The team finishing at the top of the points table will directly qualify for the final of the WPL 2023 to be played on March 26 at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.
  • The teams finishing second and third on the points tally will clash in an Eliminator to be played on March 24 at Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. The winner of the Eliminator will qualify for the final of the WPL 2023.
    • Top run-scorer of Women's Premier League 2023
    PlayerTeamMatches Innings RunsHighestAverageStrike Rate
    Harmanpreet KaurMumbai Indians11656565.00216.67
    Top wicket-taker of Women's Premier League 2023
    PlayerTeamMatches Innings WicketsBest BowlingAverageEconomy
    Saika IshaqueMumbai Indians1144/112.753.47
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    CricketDelhi CapitalsMumbai IndiansRoyal Challengers Bangalore

    Next Article

    WPL 2023, MI vs GG: Harmanpreet Kaur guides Mumbai Indians to a 143-run win over Gujarat Giants

    Shows

    View All

    Top Budget Opinions

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      X