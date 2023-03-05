WPL 2023 Points Table: Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants to claim the top spot on points tally

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is being played in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The first edition of the WPL sees five teams, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, and Gujarat Giants, participate for the coveted WPL trophy. Here is the latest points table of WPL 2023.

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is being played in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The first edition of the WPL sees five teams, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, and Gujarat Giants, participate for the coveted WPL trophy. Here is the latest points table of WPL 2023.

Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Gujarat Giants (GG) by 143 runs in Match 1 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The win takes MI to the top of the WPL 2023 points table with 2 points.

Position Teams Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost Matches Tied No Result Net Run Rate Form Guide Points 1 Mumbai Indians (MI) 1 1 0 0 0 7.150 W 2 2 Delhi Capitals (DC) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 UP Warriorz (UPW) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Gujarat Giants (GG) 1 0 1 0 0 -7.150 L 0

Rules for qualifying for the final of the Women's Premier League 2023.

The team finishing at the top of the points table will directly qualify for the final of the WPL 2023 to be played on March 26 at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

The teams finishing second and third on the points tally will clash in an Eliminator to be played on March 24 at Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. The winner of the Eliminator will qualify for the final of the WPL 2023.

Top run-scorer of Women's Premier League 2023

Player Team Matches Innings Runs Highest Average Strike Rate Harmanpreet Kaur Mumbai Indians 1 1 65 65 65.00 216.67

Top wicket-taker of Women's Premier League 2023