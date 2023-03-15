WPL 2023, UPW vs RCB LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore draw first blood as Devine dismisses Devika on a duck

WPL 2023, UPW vs RCB LIVE
Teams:
UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Kanika Ahuja
Alyssa Healy, UP Warriroz captain: We would have looked to bowl first. But great opportunity for the batters to go out and put a score. Grace Harris is fit and comes in for Shabnim Ismail. RCB have a good batting line up and will come hard at us. I am really proud of the way we have played so far.
Smriti Mandhana, RCB captain: We will like to field first. It is a fresh wicket and we will try to use it. Thanks to all the fans for supporting us, we have not played the brand of cricket we would like it but we have been backed and we want to do it for each other. Kanika is fit and back into the XI.
The key players for UP Warriorz are their bowlers Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma. While Ecclestone has picked 8 wickets, Sharma has 5 wickets to her name. And in batting it is their captain Alyssa Healy who is doing the bulk of the scoring. She has hit the most fours in a single innings (18), has the highest score (96*), and third-most runs (185), this season.
The last time Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz locked horns, UPW beat RCB by 10 wickets. RCB batting first posted a moderate total of 138 on the back of a fifty by their all-rounder Ellyse Perry. But UPW captain Alyssa Healy blasted an unbeaten 96 in the run chase as her team stormed home in just 13 overs with all 10 wickets intact.
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana is under pressure as she is not only expected to deliver as the captain of the team but also fire as one of the best batters of her side. So far Mandhana has managed the scores of 35, 23, 18, 4 and 8. The pressure is also mounting on the left handed opener as she was also the most expensive buy during the Women's Premier League auction.
RCB are almost out of the reckoning of the playoff spot of the Women's Premier League. But mathematically they can still qualify for the playoffs provided they win their remaning matches and then other results of the league go their way. If Royal Challengers Banaglore lose tonight, then they would for sure be knocked out of the play-off race. So this is a crucial match for the Smriti Mandhana led side.