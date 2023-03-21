Breaking News
By Prakhar Sachdeo  Mar 21, 2023 1:23:22 PM IST (Published)

When the two teams faced each other in the reverse fixture, MI thumped RCB by 9 wickets. If RCB plan to extract revenge for that loss then there is no better time than this match to do that. The outcome of the match will have little impact on the which teams qualify for the  playoffs as MI, DC and  UPW have already confirmed their presence for the same.

Two of the biggest names in India's women cricket, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, will be at loggerheads for one final time in the 2023 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 19 of the WPL at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Tuesday, March 21.

When the two teams faced each other in the reverse fixture, MI thumped RCB by 9 wickets. If RCB plan to extract revenge for that loss then there is no better time than this match to do that.
Also Read: 'Rani's Girls Hockey Turf' - former India women's hockey team captain honoured with a stadium in Rae Bareli
MI were looking the team to beat in WPL as they stitched together a string of five successive wins since the start of the tournament. But MI seem to have hit a roadblock as they have ended on the losing side in their last two outings.
UP Warriorz (UPW) first ended MI's five-match winning streak by notching a 5-wicket win. The loss against UPW was followed by a defeat by 9 wickets against Delhi Capitals (DC).  The two losses has meant that MI conceded their position from the top of the points table to DC and moved to the second spot.
But MI have a chance to regain the top spot should they manage to beat RCB by a healthy margin.
RCB's fate this season has been mirror opposite to that of MI. RCB suffered five straight losses before they managed to bounce back and defeat UPW and Gujarat Giants in their last two matches.
The outcome of the match will have little impact on the which teams qualify for the  playoffs as MI, DC and  UPW have already confirmed their presence for the same.
But MI will be a little desperate to win over RCB as they would want to finish at the top of the points table to avoid playing the Eliminator against the third-placed team.
When and where to watch the match
The match between GG and UPW gets underway at 3.30 PM IST. The match can be watched on Sports 18 and can also be streamed live via the Jio Cinema app.
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
