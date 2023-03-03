English
WPL 2023 opening ceremony: Full schedule, where to watch, live streaming and more

Read Time
By Prakhar Sachdeo  Mar 3, 2023 3:05:15 PM IST (Published)

Women's IPL Opening Ceremony 2023: BCCI has planned the opening ceremony. Expected to be present for the ceremony are BCCI president Roger Binny, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah along with other top officials of the cricket board.

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) gets underway on March 4.  WPL is the Women's T20 cricket league backed by the Indian cricket board, the BCCI,  on the lines of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The first edition of the WPL will see five teams battling out to be crowned as the champions. The five teams in the fray are Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz.
A total of 87 players were sold in the first-ever auction for the WPL. Indian opener Smriti Mandhana was the costliest buy in the auction as  Royal Challengers Bangalore splurged Rs 3.40 crore to sign the Indian opener. Other notable buys in the auction were Australia's Ashleigh Gardner for Rs 3.20 crore (Gujarat Giants), England's Nat Sciver for Rs 3.20 crore (UP Warriorz), India's Deepti Sharma for Rs. 2.20 crores (UP Warriorz), Wicketkeeper batter Jemmimah Rodrigues for Rs. 2.2 crore (Delhi Capitals) and Beth Mooney of Australia for Rs. 2 crore (Gujarat Giants).
Read
: Women's IPL auction 2023 - 7 Indian cricketers grab highest bid – Checkout the most expensive players
Although, the WPL is modeled around IPL, the first edition of the league will only be played in Mumbai. Dr DY Patil Sports Academy stadium and Brabourne Stadium will host the 22 matches of the tournament that will be spread 23 days.
The first match of the tournament will see Gujrat Giants take on Mumbai Indians. The match will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy stadium.  While Mooney is leading Gujarat Giants, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur is also the skipper for Mumbai Indians.
But before the flip of the coin for the toss between Mooney's Gujarat Giants and Kaur's Mumbai Indian's, there will be an opening ceremony for the cricket fans present in the stadium and following the match across the world.
BCCI has planned the opening ceremony. Expected to be present for the ceremony are BCCI president Roger Binny, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah along with other top officials of the cricket board.
Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon will perform at the ceremony. Punjabi-Canadian rapper AP Dhillon will also attend the opening ceremony and perform live for the spectators.
When and where to watch the opening ceremony of the WPL 2023?
The opening ceremony is expected to begin at around 6.30 PM IST.  WPL 2023 will be shown live and exclusive on the Sports 18  and Sports 18 HD channels. Online, WPL 2023 can be streamed via the Jio Cinemas app.
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
    X