I hope WPL inspires young girls to follow their dreams, take up sports: Mumbai Indians team owner Nita Ambani

Mumbai Indians team owner Nita Ambani said the team is known to play a certain kind of cricket — fearless and exciting. "And our girls performed so well today. I am so proud of the way they played," she added.
Mumbai Indians team owner Nita Ambani, who was present at the inaugural game of the Women's Premier League on March 4, said it was an iconic day, "an iconic moment for women in sport.
Recommended ArticlesView All
EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles
Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary
Mar 3, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
India Inc cash reserves slip to lowest since FY20
Mar 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
US to send $400 million arms aid to Ukraine; total is far higher than military budget of many nations
Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
In the inaugural game of the Women's Premier League on Saturday, Mumbai Indians put out a sublime performance at the DY Patil stadium against Gujarat Giants. Mumbai Indians won by 143 runs.
It is her passion to get more women to play sports. "I hope WPL inspires many young girls to follow their dreams and take up sports," she added.
She said Mumbai Indians is known to play a certain kind of cricket — fearless and exciting. "And our girls performed so well today. I am so proud of the way they played," she said.
Also Read: WPL 2023, MI vs GG: Harmanpreet Kaur guides Mumbai Indians to a 143-run win over Gujarat Giants
She also mentioned Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur played a special innings and even Amelia Kerr was fabulous as she batted and bowled well. Ambani also led the traditional dressing room celebrations for Mumbai Indians post the game.
The stadium saw both men as well as women turn up to support women cricket.
Giving a shoutout to all the fans who turned up for the match, Ambani said, "It was wonderful to see so many people in the stadium, both men and women, coming out in large numbers to support the women's team."
Giving a special message to the MI Paltan, as the fans of Mumbai Indians are called, Ambani said, "Let's just support our girls and more power to then. I wish all the teams the very best for this inaugural tournament," she said.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!