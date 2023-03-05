English
I hope WPL inspires young girls to follow their dreams, take up sports: Mumbai Indians team owner Nita Ambani

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Mar 5, 2023 4:04:02 PM IST (Published)

Mumbai Indians team owner Nita Ambani said the team is known to play a certain kind of cricket — fearless and exciting. "And our girls performed so well today. I am so proud of the way they played," she added.

Mumbai Indians team owner Nita Ambani, who was present at the inaugural game of the Women's Premier League on March 4, said it was an iconic day, "an iconic moment for women in sport.

In the inaugural game of the Women's Premier League on Saturday, Mumbai Indians put out a sublime performance at the DY Patil stadium against Gujarat Giants. Mumbai Indians won by 143 runs.
It is her passion to get more women to play sports. "I hope WPL inspires many young girls to follow their dreams and take up sports," she added.
She said Mumbai Indians is known to play a certain kind of cricket — fearless and exciting. "And our girls performed so well today. I am so proud of the way they played," she said.
Also Read: WPL 2023, MI vs GG: Harmanpreet Kaur guides Mumbai Indians to a 143-run win over Gujarat Giants
She also mentioned Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur played a special innings and even Amelia Kerr was fabulous as she batted and bowled well.  Ambani also led the traditional dressing room celebrations for Mumbai Indians post the game.
The stadium saw both men as well as women turn up to support women cricket.
Giving a shoutout to all the fans who turned up for the match, Ambani said, "It was wonderful to see so many people in the stadium, both men and women, coming out in large numbers to support the women's team."
Giving a special message to the MI Paltan, as the fans of Mumbai Indians are called, Ambani said, "Let's just support our girls and more power to then. I wish all the teams the very best for this inaugural tournament," she said.
Also Read: Are Test matches increasingly becoming shorter?
Catch LIVE updates of the WPL 2023, RCB vs DC match here
