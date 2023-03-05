WPL 2023, UP vs DC LIVE: Gujarat Giants 39/2 after 5 overs
4.6 - Ecclestone to Sutherland, 1 run
4.5 - Ecclestone to Sutherland, no run
4.4 - Ecclestone to Sutherland, no run
4.3 - And that's the end for Meghana's innings. Sophie Ecclestone takes her first wicket. Meghana returns at 24.
4.2 - Ecclestone to Meghana, no run
4.1 - Meghana continues with her strike and hits a four!
WPL 2023, UP vs DC LIVE: Gujarat Giants 30/0 after 3 overs.
Rajeshwari Gayakwad to bowl
2.1 - Meghana hits a four!
2.2 - Meghana settles for a single.
2.3 - Gayakwad to Dunkley and that's just a single.
2.4 - Gayakwad gives a dot ball.
2.5 - Gayakwad gives a dot ball, yet again.
2.6 - Meghana finishes the over with a boundary.
WPL 2023, UP vs DC LIVE: Gujarat Giants mentor Mithali Raj said "First match, there were nerves, especially for the domestic players. It was such a big stage for them. It was visible that they were overwhelmed. Today, I think that they will be better. I have had to work on them. The basics, we want to keep them today. [On Mooney] Big blow, she was an in-form player and her experience is immense. But she is injured. Her role will have to be fulfilled. We can't brood over one loss, but we will have to bounce back".
WPL 2023, UP vs DC LIVE: Gujarat Giants' WPL journey started with a hiccup when, captain Beth Mooney suffered an injury in the first over and retired hurt after an initial checkup on the field, and could not return to bat again. Mumbai Indians not only dominated Gujarat Giants right from the start but also showcased their aggressive style of play both with the bat and the ball in the first game itself, delighting a fairly-packed crowd.