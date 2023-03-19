A deflated Gujarat Giants (GG) will take on UP Warriorz (UPW) in match 17 of the Women's Premier League 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday, March 20. While Gujarat Giants hopes for qualifying for the playoffs are almost over and will be playing for pride against UP Warriorz, UP Warriorz will be aiming to become the third team after Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to qualify for the playoffs.

Sneh Rana led Gujarat Giants head into the match against UP Warriorz on the back of a shocking 8-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

In the match against RCB, GG batted first and posted a healthy 188/4 in 20 overs thanks to a stylish fifty by opening batter Laura Wolvaardt. But GG failed to defend the total as their bowling attack was taken apart by a defiant Sophie Devine who blasted 99 from 36 balls. Devine's blistering knock meant that RCB reached target in only 15.3 overs and with 8 wickets in hand.

The loss meant that GG remained fifth on the WPL points table with their chances of qualifying for the playoffs over!

In complete contrast to GG are UPW who will be high on confidence after ending Mumbai Indian's winning streak.

Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz became the first team to defeat MI in the league as they recorded a comfortable 5-wicket win over the Harmanpreet Kaur led side.

In a rare display of poor batting, MI could manage only 127 against UPW as Sophie Ecclestone picked 3 wickets and was backed by Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/16) and Deepti Sharma (2/35). Although there were some initial hiccups in the runchase, but all-rounders Tahilah McGrath and Grace Harris ensured that their team was safe home.

The victory for UPW meant that team is at third place on the points table and become the third team after MI and Delhi Capitals to qualify for the playoffs.

If GG hopes to end their WPL campaign on a high then the likes of Rana, Wolvaardt, Sophia Dunkley, Ashleigh Gardner and Harleen Deol have to come good together. Healy meanwhile will be banking on her batting and her all-rounders to do the trick.

When and where to watch the match

The match between GG and UPW gets underway at 3.30 PM IST. The match can be watched on Sports 18 and can also be streamed live via the Jio Cinema app