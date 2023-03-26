DC vs MI WPL 2023 Final LIVE SCORE: Early blow for Delhi Capitals as Issy Wong removes Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey in her first over

DC vs MI WPL 2023 Final LIVE SCORE: Delhi Capitals 16/2 after 2 overs
Issy Wong to bowl.
Ball 1. Issy Wong to Shafali Verma, SIX! Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Shafali moves to the leg side and whacks the ball over long-on for a maximum.
Ball 2. Issy Wong to Shafali Verma, FOUR! Full delivery at off stump. Shafali makes room and chops the ball over backward point for a boundary.
Ball 3. Issy Wong to Shafali Verma, WICKET! Full toss wide of off stump. Shafali swings her bat to play another big shiot but this time mistimes the shot and the ball goes high in the air. The fielder at point takes an easy catch but Meg Lanning appeals to the umpire on behalf of her teammate to check if it is a no-ball or not. The on-field umpire sends this to the third-umpire and the replay shows that it is not a no-ball so Shefali has to walk back!
Shafali Verma c Melie Kerr b Wong 11(4) [4s-1 6s-1]
Alice Capsey walks out to bat.
Ball 4. Issy Wong to Alice Capsey, slow fuller delivery on off stump. Capsey drives the ball in the covers.
Ball 5. Issy Wong to Alice Capsey, WICKET! Another full-toss wide of off stump. Capsey is late to react as the ball takes a leading edge and the ball lobs into the covers where the cover fielder takes a good catch diving forward. DC again appeal for a waist-high full toss. The replay again suggests that it is a fail delivery. So Capsey departs on a duck!
Capsey c Amanjot Kaur b Wong 0(2)
Jemimah Rodrigues walks out to bat.
Ball 6. Issy Wong to Jemimah Rodrigues, FOUR! Full delivery on off stump. Jemimah punches the ball through the covers for a boundary.
DC vs MI WPL 2023 Final LIVE SCORE: Delhi Capitals 2/0 after 1 over
Nat Sciver-Brunt to bowl the first over.
Ball 1. Nat Sciver-Brunt to Meg Lanning, good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Lanning clips the ball to square-leg.
Ball 2. Nat Sciver-Brunt to Meg Lanning, good length delivery wide of off stump. Lanning drives the ball to point.
Ball 3. Nat Sciver-Brunt to Meg Lanning, fuller delivery on off stump. Lanning drives the ball to mid-off.
Ball 4. Nat Sciver-Brunt to Meg Lanning, full delivery at off stump. Lanning works the ball back to the bowler.
Ball 5. Nat Sciver-Brunt to Meg Lanning, back of the length delivery on off and middle stump. Lanning drives the ball to backward point for a single.
Ball 5. Nat Sciver-Brunt to Shafali Verma, full delivery into the pads. Verma flicks the ball to fine-leg for a single.
DC vs MI WPL 2023 Final LIVE SCORE:
Teams:
Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani
Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
DC vs MI WPL 2023 Final LIVE SCORE:
Harmanpreet Kaur: We are looking to bowl first, toss is not going to affect us. I think the wicket will swing, it looks hard. We need to stay positive, the last game was important and we got a lot of confidence after that. They have a good batting line-up, we need to bowl well tonight. We are going with the same XI.
DC vs MI WPL 2023 Final LIVE SCORE:
Meg Lanning: We are going to bat. It looks a good wicket, we are backing ourselves tonight. We had a good time, relaxed a few days. We are up against Mumbai tonight. Spin has played a big role here. The bowlers have been effective througout the tournament.
DC vs MI WPL 2023 Final LIVE SCORE:
Mumbai Indians top wicket-taker in WPL 2023:
Indian left arm off spinner Saika Ishaque is Mumbai Indian's top wicket taker. She has picked 15 wickets from 9 matches at an economy of 7.00 and an average of 14.40. Her best bowling performance is 4/11.
DC vs MI WPL 2023 Final LIVE SCORE:
Mumbai Indians top run scorer in WPL 2023:
England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt is Mumbai Indian's highest run-scorer in the 2023 Women's Premier League. She has scored 272 runs in 9 matches at an average of 54.40 and a strike rate of 149.45. Her high score this season is 72 not-out.
DC vs MI WPL 2023 Final LIVE SCORE:
Delhi Capitals top wicket-taker in WPL 2023:
Indian fast bowler Shikha Pandey is Delhi Capitals' top wicket taker this season. She has claimed 10 wickets in 8 matches and has bowled at an average of 18.80 and has an economy of 6.71. Her best bowling performace has been 3/23.
DC vs MI WPL 2023 Final LIVE SCORE:
Delhi Capitals top run-scorer in WPL 2023:
DC skipper Meg Lanning is her team's leading run scorer of the season. The Australian has scored 310 runs from 8 matches at an average of 51.66, a strike rate of 141.55 and a high score of 72. She has hit two fifties along the way.
WPL 2023 Final LIVE:
Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning have made a habit of facing each other in the big-ticket finals of women's cricket in recent times. Harmanpreet Kaur and Meg Lanning came up against each other as the captains in a big-tournament final for the first time when India and Australia locked horns in the finals of the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup final. Then, last year, India met Australia in the Women's T20 cricket tournament of the Commonwealth Games. On both occassions, it was the Meg Lanning-led side that emerged victorious. Will Lanning enjoy a hat-trick of final success or will Harmanpreet Kaur will be finally lucky?
WPL 2023 Final LIVE:
Delhi Capitals have been the best batting unit of the league while Mumbai Indians have proved their worth as the best bowling team in the bowling. It will be Delhi Capitals batters up against Mumbai Indians bowlers for the coveted title of the Women's Premier League.