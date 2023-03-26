English
DC vs MI WPL 2023 Final LIVE SCORE: Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians face off for first Women's Premier League title

By Prakhar Sachdeo   Mar 26, 2023 6:48 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

WPL 2023 Final LIVE Score, DC vs MI Cricket Updates: Catch the live score and updates from the final of the 2023 Women's Premier League being played between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium.

Live Updates

DC vs MI WPL 2023 Final LIVE SCORE:

Delhi Capitals top wicket-taker in WPL 2023:

Indian fast bowler Shikha Pandey is Delhi Capitals' top wicket taker this season. She has claimed 10 wickets in 8 matches and has bowled at an average of 18.80 and has an economy of 6.71. Her best bowling performace has been 3/23.

Mar 26, 2023 6:48 PM

DC vs MI WPL 2023 Final LIVE SCORE:

Delhi Capitals top run-scorer in WPL 2023:

DC skipper Meg Lanning is her team's leading run scorer of the season. The Australian has scored 310 runs from 8 matches at an average of 51.66, a strike rate of 141.55 and a high score of 72. She has hit two fifties along the way.

Mar 26, 2023 6:46 PM

WPL 2023 Final LIVE:

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning have made a habit of facing each other in the big-ticket finals of women's cricket in recent times. Harmanpreet Kaur and Meg Lanning came up against each other as the captains in a big-tournament final for the first time when India and Australia locked horns in the finals of the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup final. Then, last year, India met Australia in the Women's T20 cricket tournament of the Commonwealth Games. On both occassions, it was the Meg Lanning-led side that emerged victorious. Will Lanning enjoy a hat-trick of final success or will Harmanpreet Kaur will be finally lucky?

Mar 26, 2023 6:42 PM

WPL 2023 Final LIVE:

Delhi Capitals have been the best batting unit of the league while Mumbai Indians have proved their worth as the best bowling team in the bowling. It will be Delhi Capitals batters up against Mumbai Indians bowlers for the coveted title of the Women's Premier League.

Mar 26, 2023 6:36 PM

WPL 2023 Final LIVE:

The two of the most successful teams of the season, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, will be going to toe-to-toe to be crowned as the first ever Women's Premier League champions in a few hours from now.

Mar 26, 2023 6:34 PM

WPL 2023 Final:

Today is the D-Day of the first-ever edition of the Women's Premier League as we will have the grand final between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians being played in a short while!

Mar 26, 2023 6:32 PM

WPL 2023 Final LIVE:

Hello and welcome to the coverage of the final of the 2023 Women's Premier League.

Mar 26, 2023 6:17 PM

