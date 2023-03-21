WPL DC vs UP preview: Delhi and UP are placed atop and third in the WPL standings currently with only two points separating the Warriorz from the Meg Lanning-led side.

Delhi Capitals will face off against the UP Warriorz at the Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday (March 21) for their respective eighth game of the ongoing 2023 Women’s Premier League (WPL). Delhi and UP are placed atop and third in the WPL standings currently with only two points separating the Warriorz from the Meg Lanning-led side.

The Warriorz are coming into this game on the back of a thumping victory against the Gujarat Giants wherein Grace Harris (72) and Tahlia McGrath (57) pioneered the team to a remarkable victory - chasing down 179 in 19.5 overs. Harris has been in a phenomenal run of form in recent times, often dominating the opposition with her sheer power-hitting prowess.

On the other hand, the Capitals have steered their way to five victories courtesy of having found a remarkable balance with their batting and bowling capabilities. The Capitals completely rolled over the Mumbai Indians in their previous encounter, chasing down 110 in only nine overs as the trio of Alice Capsey, Shafali Varma and Lanning played a quick-fire knock each to add to their incredible bowling display.

As of now, it appears that the Capitals might end up getting an incisive edge over the Warriorz courtesy of their skillful bowling line-up comprising the trio of Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, and Jess Jonassen who scalped a couple of wickets each in Delhi’s routing of Mumbai.

However, the critical strength of UP’s batting rests in the middle of the lower-middle order with the likes of McGrath, Harris and even all-rounder Deepti Sharma displaying a good run of form recently. Sophie Ecclestone adds all-around value to the Warriorz’s setup and these holistic abilities will hold the side in good stead going ahead. The Capitals will pose a tough challenge in front of UP but a victory here will really help the latter make a strong statement heading into the business end of the campaign.

