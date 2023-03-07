homesports NewsWPL 2023, DC vs UPW LIVE: UP Warriorz won the toss and opted to field first
2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.COM| Mar 7, 2023 7:21 PM IST (Updated)
Summary
WPL 2023, DC vs UPW LIVE: UP Warriorz will clash against the Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai for their respective second games in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League. The two teams come into this match on the back of pretty convincing victories in their last encounter.
Live Updates
WPL 2023 DC vs UPW: Grace Harris dropped, Shabnim Ismail comes in. No changes for DC.