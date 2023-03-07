English
WPL 2023, DC vs UPW LIVE: UP Warriorz won the toss and opted to field first

By CNBCTV18.COM Mar 7, 2023 7:21 PM IST (Updated)
WPL 2023, DC vs UPW LIVE: UP Warriorz will clash against the Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai for their respective second games in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League. The two teams come into this match on the back of pretty convincing victories in their last encounter.

WPL 2023 DC vs UPW: Grace Harris dropped, Shabnim Ismail comes in. No changes for DC.

Mar 7, 2023 7:21 PM

WPL 2023 DC vs UPW: Playing XI 

Delhi Capitals

Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

Mar 7, 2023 7:15 PM

WPL 2023 DC vs UPW: Playing XI

UP Warriorz

Alyssa Healy, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 

Mar 7, 2023 7:13 PM

WPL 2023 DC vs UPW: UP Warriorz won the toss and chose to field

Mar 7, 2023 7:08 PM

