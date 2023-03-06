WPL 2023: Check the orange and purple cap holders after UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants match

After the second WPL game, Shafali Verma dons the orange cap with 84 runs in her kitty. USA's pacer Tara Norris sizzled the day with her first 5-wicket haul. Her 5/29, makes her the orange cap holder at the moment.
Delhi Capital's first win was thriving on the strong shoulder of the opening duo Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning. Their 162 runs-opening partnership really set the tone in Royal Challengers Bangalore game against Delhi Capitals. After the second WPL game, Shafali Verma dons the orange cap with 84 runs in her kitty.
Recommended ArticlesView All
What is Worm Moon that can be seen on Holi eve in India — exact time here
Mar 6, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Rise in flu, adenovirus cases in India — but how do you tell them apart
Mar 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Explainer: Why SC directed committee for Election Commission appointment might run into starting troubles
Mar 6, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Midair Musings: Rising yields and demand — a changing face of Indian aviation may shrink your cheap flight hopes
Mar 6, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Chasing a mammoth target of 223 set my DC, RCB started off pretty well with captain Smriti Mandhana's quick boundaries and a six in the second over. But the momentum didn't carry forward after quick wickets. It will be interesting to see how U-19 captain Verma pan-outs her WPL career after a brilliant start.
ALSO READ: WPL 2023 Points Table: UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants in a thriller to claim third spot on the points tally
When it comes to the orange cap, USA's pacer Tara Norris sizzled the day with her first 5-wicket haul. Her 5/29, makes her the orange cap holder at the moment. Shafali (84), Meg (72) along with Tara's fifer helped them take the second spot on the points table. Tara took her four wickets in two overs as she turned things around for DC. She broke some amazing innings - starting with Perry (31 off 19), Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh, and Kanika Ahuja.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!