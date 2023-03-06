English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

dtest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsWPL 2023: Check the orange and purple cap holders after UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants match

WPL 2023: Check the orange and purple cap holders after UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants match

WPL 2023: Check the orange and purple cap holders after UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants match
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anjali Jha  Mar 6, 2023 4:05:08 PM IST (Published)

After the second WPL game, Shafali Verma dons the orange cap with 84 runs in her kitty. USA's pacer Tara Norris sizzled the day with her first 5-wicket haul. Her 5/29, makes her the orange cap holder at the moment.

Delhi Capital's first win was thriving on the strong shoulder of the opening duo Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning. Their 162 runs-opening partnership really set the tone in Royal Challengers Bangalore game against Delhi Capitals. After the second WPL game, Shafali Verma dons the orange cap with 84 runs in her kitty.

Recommended Articles

View All
Rise in flu, adenovirus cases in India — but how do you tell them apart

Rise in flu, adenovirus cases in India — but how do you tell them apart

Mar 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Explainer: Why SC directed committee for Election Commission appointment might run into starting troubles 

Explainer: Why SC directed committee for Election Commission appointment might run into starting troubles 

Mar 6, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Midair Musings: Rising yields and demand — a changing face of Indian aviation may shrink your cheap flight hopes

Midair Musings: Rising yields and demand — a changing face of Indian aviation may shrink your cheap flight hopes

Mar 6, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles

EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles

Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


Chasing a mammoth target of 223 set my DC, RCB started off pretty well with captain Smriti Mandhana's quick boundaries and a six in the second over. But the momentum didn't carry forward after quick wickets. It will be interesting to see how U-19 captain Verma pan-outs her WPL career after a brilliant start.
ALSO READ: WPL 2023 Points Table: UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants in a thriller to claim third spot on the points tally
When it comes to the orange cap, USA's pacer Tara Norris sizzled the day with her first 5-wicket haul. Her 5/29, makes her the orange cap holder at the moment. Shafali (84), Meg (72) along with Tara's fifer helped them take the second spot on the points table. Tara took her four wickets in two overs as she turned things around for DC. She broke some amazing innings - starting with Perry (31 off 19), Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh, and Kanika Ahuja.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Delhi CapitalsRoyal Challengers Bangalorewomens cricket

Previous Article

WPL Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians preview: Kaur, Mandhana to face each other as rivals

Next Article

WPL 2023 Points Table: UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants in a thriller to claim third spot on points tally

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X