WPL 2023: Check the orange and purple cap holders after UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants match

Delhi Capital's first win was thriving on the strong shoulder of the opening duo Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning. Their 162 runs-opening partnership really set the tone in Royal Challengers Bangalore game against Delhi Capitals. After the second WPL game, Shafali Verma dons the orange cap with 84 runs in her kitty.

Chasing a mammoth target of 223 set my DC, RCB started off pretty well with captain Smriti Mandhana's quick boundaries and a six in the second over. But the momentum didn't carry forward after quick wickets. It will be interesting to see how U-19 captain Verma pan-outs her WPL career after a brilliant start.

When it comes to the orange cap, USA's pacer Tara Norris sizzled the day with her first 5-wicket haul. Her 5/29, makes her the orange cap holder at the moment. Shafali (84), Meg (72) along with Tara's fifer helped them take the second spot on the points table. Tara took her four wickets in two overs as she turned things around for DC. She broke some amazing innings - starting with Perry (31 off 19), Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh, and Kanika Ahuja.