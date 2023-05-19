World’s fifth fastest men’s 10K runner Sebastian Sawe eyes TCS World 10K Bengaluru course record

Sawe clocked an impressive 26.49 last month, that puts the TCS World 10K Bengaluru men’s course record of 27:38 held by Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli (Kenya) last year at risk.In Germany, Sawe also beat Kimeli, who finished third in a strong time of 26:54. Speaking to the media here in Bengaluru ahead of the Race Day this Sunday, Sawe said he is in great form to better his personal best.

Ethiopian Sabastian Sawę, who clocked the world’s fifth fastest 10K in Germany last month, has set his sights on taking down the course record at the prestigious Tata Consultancy Services World 10K Bengaluru on Sunday.

Sawe clocked an impressive 26.49 last month, that puts the TCS World 10K Bengaluru men’s course record of 27:38 held by Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli (Kenya) last year at risk.

In Germany, Sawe also beat Kimeli, who finished third in a strong time of 26:54. Speaking to the media here in Bengaluru ahead of the Race Day this Sunday, Sawe said he is in great form to better his personal best.