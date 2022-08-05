World U20 Athletics Championships 2022: Rupal Chaudhary clinches her second medal

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Chaudhary had earlier scored the silver medal for India in the 4X400m mixed relay. The relay team had set a new Asian record with 3 minutes and 17.76 seconds on the clock. The team of Barath Sridhar, Priya Mohan, Kapil and Chaudhary had opened the tally for India at the event.

Young athlete Rupal Chaudhary has won her second medal at the ongoing U20 World Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia. Finishing with a personal best of 51.85s, Chaudhary won bronze in the women’s 400m. Yemi Mary John of Great Britain finished with a personal best time of 51.50s and won the gold while Kenyan Damaris Mutunga won the silver with a time of 51.71s.

World Athletics U20 Championships Update ✅Rupal Chaudhary with a PB time of 51.85s gets #India 🇮🇳 a bronze🥉 medal in Women's 400mMany Congratulations!Video credits : @WorldAthletics#IndianSports pic.twitter.com/Ugmq3OkkyL — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2022

India is in the 17th position at the event based on the medal tally, with 1 silver and 1 bronze. The US currently is at the top with five gold, two silver and three bronze medals. Kenya sits at the second spot with three gold, one silver and two bronze and South Africa with two gold and two bronze medals follow in third.

Chaudhary was born to a small farming family in the Shahpur village in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.

“I always wanted to be an athlete and shared my ambition with my father Omvir Singh in 2016. He promised to take me to Kailash Prakash Stadium in Meerut after I pass my Class 9 final examination. However, the venue is around 18km from my village Shahpur Jainpur. Being a small-time farmer, he found it difficult to keep his promise. But I sat on a hunger strike for three days after which my mother Mamta chided him which forced him to take me to the stadium," Rupal had told The New Indian Express in an interview last year.