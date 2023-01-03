World Test Championship final win against India proudest achievements for any New Zealander: Trent Boult

New Zealand had walked away with inaugural World Test Championship title, their first ever ICC title, after a composed eight-wicket win over a quality Indian side in 2021.Boult feels for a country with a population over five million people to reach the WTC final and then beat India, which has so much talent at its disposal, "will never happen again".

Winning the World Test Championship against India is one of the proudest achievements for any New Zealander, according to Kiwi quick Trent Boult, who feels that the exceptional feat is unlikely to be repeated again.

"For us even to get to that stage as a Test-playing nation of however many people (five million), playing probably only eight Tests a year - if that," Boult, who is currently playing the Big Bash League, told 'The Age'.

"To get two years of results to get into the final, and then beat India - 1.4 billion people - will never happen again.

"I think that’s one of the proudest achievements any New Zealander could have, when you look at the sheer size of it,” he added.

The left-arm quick, who has the exceptional ability to swing the ball both ways at a fiery pace, is one of the best bowling talents in all format of the game.

Last year, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) agreed to release Boult from his central contract as he wanted to make himself available for T20 leagues around the world.

"I'm incredibly proud of what I've achieved in the Test arena. But I've got three young kids and I look at my career as a length of string. I feel like I’m at the later end of that piece of string." "I’ve chosen to go into two other leagues around the busiest time in the New Zealand cricket summer. I do understand that the decision to give back my contract obviously is going to open the door for other people." However, Boult hopes that his recent decision will not complicate his chances of playing in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India later this year.

"I want to be there to have another crack and I hope that is still the case. It’s still a wee way away." While the 33-year-old feels the freelancing path is okay for cricketers to take later on in their career, youngsters opting to play T20 leagues instead of international cricket is a cause of concern for New Zealand.

"It might be common for guys at a certain point of their careers. I think if kids who have played a year of international cricket are choosing to do it over international cricket, that might be a worry.

"There’s not a heck of a lot of cricketers in New Zealand. There’s not a lot of people!" Despite the lack of resources, the Black Caps have emerged as one of the strongest sides in red as well white ball cricket. Besides winning the WTC title, they were runners up at the 2015 and the 2019 ODI World Cup and the 2021 T20 World Cup.

"Find a way is our way," Boult said.

