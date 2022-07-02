Homesports news

World Sports Journalists Day 2022: History, significance — all you need to know

Sports are an integral part of our lives. We stay fit, learn teamwork, and discipline. While some enjoy playing sports and take it up as a career, others take their love for sports in a different direction and become sports journalists to write or report on sports.
Sports journalists from across the world are united by the International Sports Press Association also known as the Association Internationale de la Presse Sportive (AIPS).
History and significance
World Sports Journalists Day marks the creation of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). It was established in 1924 and its headquarters is based in Switzerland.
In 1994, World Sports Journalists Day was first celebrated by the AIPS to celebrate the anniversary of its establishment and commemorate the great work done by sports journalists around the world.
The history of sports journalism goes back to the early 1800s. At the time, it was an important part of the elite class’s life and it later transitioned to the news business and got a dedicated sports column. Since then it gained popularity in the middle and lower classes as well leading to more content coverage in publications. There are several forms of sports journalism such as play-by-play reporting, game recap analysis, investigative sports journalism, data journalism and many more.
World Sports Journalist Day is observed to celebrate the foundation of AIPS, the work of sports journalists and the use of sports as a medium for world peace. It is observed to acknowledge and encourage the work of sports journalists across the globe.
