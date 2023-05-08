World record holder Rhonex Kipruto to vie for honours at 15th TCS World 10K Bengaluru

The Kenyan set a world mark of 26:24 in January 2020 in Valencia (Spain), a year after claiming the 10,000m track bronze at the World Athletics Championship in Doha.

Rhonex Kipruto, the men ’ s world 10K road race world-record holder, will go for gold at the landmark 15th edition of the World Athletics Gold Label, TCS World 10K Bengaluru on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

The 23-year-old, a former World U-20 10,000m champion, headlines an exciting field in the USD 210,000 prize fund race that includes 14 runners with personal bests under the course record of 27:38 set last year by defending champion Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli of Kenya.

The race promises to be a treat for running aficionados given the talented mix at the men ’ s start line that includes, apart from Kipruto and Kipkorir Kimeli, Gemechu Dida (winning the 10K in Lille, France in March), Birhanu Legese (the world ’ s fourth fastest male marathoner), Stephen Kissa (2:04.48 on his debut Haspa Marathon in Hamburg in 2022), and Sabastian Sawe (who finished seventh at this year ’ s World Cross Country Championships in Australia).

The women ’ s field is equally exciting, with defending champion Irene Cheptai (Kenya), Ethiopia ’ s Dera Dida, the 2019 World Cross Country silver medallist), and the talented Tsehay Gemechu (who took second place at this year ’ s Tokyo Marathon in 2:16.56).

The Elite winner takes home USD 26,000, and the athletes are further incentivized by an Event Record bonus of USD 8,000.

Kipruto came fourth with a time of 27:09 in the Adizero Road to Records event in Germany last month, which was won by Sawe in 26:49 to move to fifth position on the men ’ s world 10km all-time list. Kipkorir Kimeli was third in the race in 26:54.