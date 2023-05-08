World record holder Rhonex Kipruto to vie for honours at 15th TCS World 10K Bengaluru

The Kenyan set a world mark of 26:24 in January 2020 in Valencia (Spain), a year after claiming the 10,000m track bronze at the World Athletics Championship in Doha.

Rhonex Kipruto, the men ’ s world 10K road race world-record holder, will go for gold at the landmark 15th edition of the World Athletics Gold Label, TCS World 10K Bengaluru on Sunday, May 21, 2023.