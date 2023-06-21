World Music Day 2023: 10 LaLiga players who moved into the world of music

Football and music go hand in hand. Listen closely and there’s music all around football, from the songs sung by fans in the stands to the motivational tunes blaring in dressing rooms before kick-off.

It shouldn’t really be a surprise, then, that many LaLiga footballers have tried their hand at music over the years, either during their playing careers or after. June 21st marks World Music Day and, with this in mind, let’s take a look at just some of the players who have swapped their boots for beats over the years.