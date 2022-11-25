FIFA prohibits crusader costumes during England Versus USA match

Fans who want to enter Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor for England vs. USA showdown must do so without carrying St. George crosses, plastic swords, or shields with chainmail. “Crusader costumers in the Arab context can be offensive against Muslims,” FIFA was quoted saying.

Football fans have been barred from dressing as crusaders at England's World Cup match against the USA in Qatar. According to The Times, fans carrying St. George crosses and plastic swords and shields with chainmail would not be permitted to enter Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha.

The newspaper quoted FIFA as saying, “Crusader costumers in the Arab context can be offensive against Muslims.”

A spokeswoman for the group said, “We would advise fans who are attending FIFA World Cup matches that certain attire, such as fancy-dress costumes representing knights or crusaders, may not be welcomed in Qatar and other Islamic countries.”

“Foreign Office travel advice issued before the tournament expressed that fans should familiarise themselves with local customs, and we would encourage fans to take this approach.”

Earlier, a video posted on Twitter appeared to show two football fans being denied entry to a stadium in Qatar while dressed as crusaders.

English fans dressed as Christian crusaders and were detained in Qatar 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/RmN7sV1SKs — 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 (@thecasualultra) November 22, 2022

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) reported that the organization's governing board has confirmed that supporters would be permitted to enter with the goods for the match against Iran after having them seized before Wales' 1-1 draw with the United States.

Also read: Seven European team captains ditch One Love band under FIFA pressure

After the first week of the competition was tainted by its treatment of LGBTQ+ symbols, the FAW urged FIFA to uphold their promise that “everybody will be welcome” in Qatar.

Temperatures could climb as high as 29 degrees celsius when Wales meets Iran on Saturday at 12:30 am local time at the 40,000-capacity Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha. England will attempt to build on their 6-2 victory over Iran during this clash. A victory will guarantee the Three Lions' entry into the knockout rounds.