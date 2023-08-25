World Cup 2023: Tickets for non-India matches and warm-up games to go live from August 25 at 8pm IST

2 Min Read
The general sale for tickets to the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 will go live from 8 pm IST, August 25, Friday on https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com for the mega tournament set to take place in India from October 5-November 19. The tickets for non-India warm-up and non-India event matches will be sold from Friday whereas the same for the rest of the games will be opened in phases in the coming weeks.
As per an official release by the International Cricket Council (ICC) the distribution of further ticket sales will be made available in the following stages:
ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said, “We are delighted to announce that tickets will go on general sale for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 today, bringing the pinnacle event of the one-day game directly to the world. We encourage everyone to secure their seats and be part of this historic event."
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) general secretary Jay Shah welcomed cricket fans from across the country and globe to attend the ODI World Cup in India. He said that the Indian venues are ready to bring fans to a tournament that will redefine the cricketing landscape. Shah further promised to create a World Cup experience like no other with the help of world-class infrastructure present in India.
