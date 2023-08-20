World Cup 2023: Sourav Ganguly wants Ishan Kishan to beat KL Rahul to be the wicketkeeper for Team India

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly prefers left-handed opener Ishan Kishan to be India’s first-choice wicket-keeper in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. Ganguly says that Kishan opens up the game for the team with his explosive batting and hence he would be the ideal replacement for Rishabh Pant, whom he deemed to be the best man behind the stumps for Team India.

Speaking at a recent event, Ganguly said, “Pant is the best wicketkeeper in the country, but you can see Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (depending on his fitness); these two will be right up in Rohit's and Rahul's minds. I like Ishan Kishan because he just opens up the game for any team. I am sure Dravid will keep him in his plans.”

KL Rahul had replaced Pant as India’s primary wicket-keeper post the Delhi Capitals (DC) star’s accident. However, Rahul has been nursing a hamstring injury since May and he has not played any competitive cricket since then. He is likely to be named in the Asia Cup squad but Kishan has been in the thick of the things for longer now.

In 16 innings, Kishan has scored 694 runs at an average of 46.27 at a strike rate of 107.43. He even scored a historic double century in an ODI against Bangladesh in December last year and has excelled at the opening spot. Ganguly has thus echoed former head coach Ravi Shastri’s view, who has not kept either Rahul or middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer in his ideal squad for the World Cup.

“See when you're talking of a player (KL Rahul) who's not played and is recovering from injury. To think of him in the XI of the Asia Cup, you're asking a little too much of the player himself. And then you're talking about keeping. When a guy comes from an injury, the range of movement and things of that sort, so that's a no-no,” Shastri mentioned in a TV show last week.