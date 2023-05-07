World Athletics Day 2023: History, significance and theme

The importance of this day cannot be understated as it promotes fitness and health. By observing this day, authorities around the world aim to impart awareness about athletics and also spread the importance of sporting activity among youngsters.

World Athletics Day is observed on May 7 to encourage sports activities throughout the world. The primary aim of this day is to inculcate athleticism in youngsters. World Athletics Day was first introduced as a social responsibility project titled ‘Athletics for a better world’ by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

The importance of this day cannot be understated as it promotes fitness and health. Many schools and colleges celebrate World Athletics Day by organising sports competitions. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is the primary body for organising and managing athletics in India. AFI conducts several major national and international sports events and also promotes sports across the country on this day.

ALSO READ |

History

The International Association of Athletics Federations was founded on July 17, 1912, in Stockholm, Sweden. IAAF president Primo Nebiolo founded World Athletics Day in 1996. The federation, which is now known as World Athletics, encourages people of all ages and abilities to participate in some form of physical activity.

Significance

World Athletics Day is of huge significance as it is essentially promoting a healthy lifestyle.

It is worth noting that not indulging in enough physical activity can lead to many diseases. Not many people know that ailments like obesity, high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, and type 2 diabetes can be avoided by taking part in physical activities.

By observing this day, authorities around the world aim to impart awareness about athletics and also spread the importance of sporting activity among youngsters.

The aim of World Athletics Day is to inspire and motivate people to adopt a healthier and more active lifestyle through participation in athletics. Besides, this day provides an excellent opportunity for school-going children to discover their passion for sports and pursue it further.

Theme

The theme for World Athletics Day 2023 is – ‘Athletics for All – A New Beginning.’ This theme focuses on making athletics more diverse and inclusive.