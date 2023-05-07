World Athletics Day 2023: History, significance and theme

The importance of this day cannot be understated as it promotes fitness and health. By observing this day, authorities around the world aim to impart awareness about athletics and also spread the importance of sporting activity among youngsters.

World Athletics Day is observed on May 7 to encourage sports activities throughout the world. The primary aim of this day is to inculcate athleticism in youngsters. World Athletics Day was first introduced as a social responsibility project titled ‘Athletics for a better world’ by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

The importance of this day cannot be understated as it promotes fitness and health. Many schools and colleges celebrate World Athletics Day by organising sports competitions. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is the primary body for organising and managing athletics in India. AFI conducts several major national and international sports events and also promotes sports across the country on this day.

