World Athletics Day 2022: Young Indians who are training hard to win medals at international events

World Athletics Day is a special date set aside to not only raise awareness about the importance of fitness, but also generate interest among youth to take up athletic sports. There are a range of options on offer, from running to shot put, all of which require varying levels of strength, skills and stamina.

However, life as an athlete can be tough, more so, when you have to balance the hard hours of training with studying for school and answering exams. Yet, we have many shining examples of young dedicated athletes who aren’t shy to commit to the grind in their unwavering quest to win medals for their country.

Here’s a look at some of the young talented stars who have been setting the stage on fire in the Indian athletic circles.

1) Amlan Borgohain (Men’s 200M National Record Holder)

The 24-year-old sprinter from Assam lit up the track at the recently held Federation Cup in Kozhikode in April 2022 as he set a blistering new national record in the 200M sprint of 20.52 seconds. Borgohain isn’t satisfied though with that record and has long set himself a target of 20.50s which is printed on the cover of his phone, alongside a familiar spiky haired anime character, Goku from cult classic Dragonball Z which he says inspires him to keep improving.

Borgohain started off as a footballer and is a huge Cristiano Ronaldo fan, however constant injuries resulted in his mother insisting he choose another sport. The youngsters talent was later spotted by James Hillier, the head coach at Reliance Foundation Odisha’s Athletics High-Performance Centre and he has been making steep progress while training there since 2019.

2) Murali Sreeshankar (Men’s Long Jump National Record Holder)

The 23-year-old from Kerala comes from a rich sports heritage with both parents medalists in athletics. Sreeshankar’s dad was a Triple Jump Silver-Medalist at the South Asian Games and his mother was an 800 Meters Silver Medal winner at the 1992 Asian Junior Athletics Championships.

After starting off in sprint, Sreeshankar switched to long jump at the age of 13 and has been grabbing eyeballs ever since. He set a National Record for Long Jump of 8.26m at the Federation Cup in 2021 to secure a berth at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics where he underperformed due to health issues. However, the youngster has since bounced back by re-writing his own national record with an 8.36m effort at the Federation Cup in April 2022 and looks destined for greater success.

3) Jeswin Aldrin (Men’s Long Jump Winner - Federation Cup)

Pushing Sreeshankar hard with some fierce competition is Tamil Nadu’s 20-year-old sensation Jeswin Aldrin. The youngster eclipsed Sreeshankar’s National Record with a Jump of 8.37m at the Federation Cup in April 2022 to walk away with Gold but his jump had a tailwind of 4.1 metres/second and hence was not considered a national record.

But, Aldrin’s jump was still a legal one for the meet and meant that he secured Gold by beating Sreeshankar by 0.1m. Aldrin only entered the 8m club in 2022 and he is pushing Sreeshankar with some thrilling performances. The battle between the duo was entertaining to say the least and it’ll be intriguing to witness who among the two emerges as the country's undisputed long jump star.

4) Harmilan Bains (Women’s 1500m National Record Holder)

The 23-year-old Harmilan Bains from Punjab also comes from a sporting family as her father was also national champion and medal-winner in the 1500m event at the South Asian Games and her mother was a silver medallist in the 800m event at the 2002 Asian Games.

Bains set a new national record in the 1500m event of 4:05.39 at the 60th National Open Athletics Championships in 2021. Similar to all elite sports persons she isn’t satisfied with just the National Record though and is on record as saying that her goal is to break the 3 minutes 55 second mark. She suffered a setback as a knee injury in January 2022 halted her progress, but the star athlete is working hard to get back on the track and has set sights on a return at the upcoming Asian Games with hopes to bag a podium finish.

5) Priyanka Goswami & Ramandeep Kaur (Women’s 20km & 35 km race walking National Record Holders)

26-year-old Priyanka Goswami from Uttar Pradesh set a new 20km Race Walking National Record of 1:28:45 at the 2021 Race Walking Championships in Ranchi. That timing helped Goswami qualify for the Tokyo Olympics but she finished 17th in the 20km event. However she can take heart in the fact that she was narrowly leading the pack by the 8km mark only to later fall behind in what was her maiden Olympic’s performance.

23-year-old Ramandeep Kaur meanwhile won Gold in the Women's 35km Race Walking Event at the Indian Open Race Walking Competition 2022. In doing so, Ramandeep set a new National Record in the 35km category of 3.00.04 clipping more than 13 minutes from the previous record held by Priyanka Goswami herself.

Safe to say India have two Race Walking prospects who are hungry for success and eager to bring home some medals on the International stage.