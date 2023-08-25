World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Paris Olympics 2024 with 88.7 meter throw

CNBC TV18
homesports NewsWorld Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Paris Olympics 2024 with 88.7 meter throw

World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra qualifies to Paris Olympics 2024 with a 88.77 meter throw in his first attempt.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 25, 2023 2:57:46 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 as he topped the Group A qualifying with a throw of 88.77 meters in his first attempt in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Friday.
The qualifying mark for the quadrennial event was 85.50 meters. This was Chopra's first major appearance after his victorious run in the Laussane Diamond League in July.

Also Read:
Why August 7 is celebrated as National Javelin Day in India
Coming back from a one-month injury lay-off, Chopra's title-winning performance at the Lausanne leg in challenging conditions was below his own top-10 efforts but he had still stamped his authority in the prestigious one-day meet. The 25-year-old Chopra, who had skipped three top events due to a muscle strain he sustained in June, had won the season-opening Diamond League in Doha on May 5 with his fourth career-best throw of 88.67 meters.
The Indian superstar, who has a personal best of 89.94 meters, had cemented his top spot in the Diamond League standings with 16 points, followed by Vadlejch (13 points) and Weber (12 points). Chopra is now eyeing the Diamond League grand finale in Eugene, USA, on September 16-17.
First Published: Aug 25, 2023 2:45 PM IST
