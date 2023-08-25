World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Paris Olympics 2024 with 88.7 meter throw

Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 as he topped the Group A qualifying with a throw of 88.77 meters in his first attempt in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Friday.

Neeraj you beauty 🔥 ➡️Neeraj Chopra starts with a bang with whopping throw of 88.77m in 1st attempt and qualifies for FINAL.And YES...➡️ He has also QUALIFIED for Paris Olympics with that monster throw (Qualifying mark: 85.50m). #Budapest2023 pic.twitter.com/nhYaMrHsKb— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 25, 2023 The qualifying mark for the quadrennial event was 85.50 meters. This was Chopra's first major appearance after his victorious run in the Laussane Diamond League in July. The qualifying mark for the quadrennial event was 85.50 meters. This was Chopra's first major appearance after his victorious run in the Laussane Diamond League in July.

Also Read:

Coming back from a one-month injury lay-off, Chopra's title-winning performance at the Lausanne leg in challenging conditions was below his own top-10 efforts but he had still stamped his authority in the prestigious one-day meet. The 25-year-old Chopra, who had skipped three top events due to a muscle strain he sustained in June, had won the season-opening Diamond League in Doha on May 5 with his fourth career-best throw of 88.67 meters.