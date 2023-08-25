World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Paris Olympics 2024 with 88.7 meter throw

2 Min Read
Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 as he topped the Group A qualifying with a throw of 88.77 meters in his first attempt in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Friday.
The qualifying mark for the quadrennial event was 85.50 meters. This was Chopra's first major appearance after his victorious run in the Laussane Diamond League in July.
Neeraj you beauty 🔥➡️Neeraj Chopra starts with a bang with whopping throw of 88.77m in 1st attempt and qualifies for FINAL.And YES...➡️ He has also QUALIFIED for Paris Olympics with that monster throw (Qualifying mark: 85.50m). #Budapest2023 pic.twitter.com/nhYaMrHsKb— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 25, 2023
Also Read:
Coming back from a one-month injury lay-off, Chopra's title-winning performance at the Lausanne leg in challenging conditions was below his own top-10 efforts but he had still stamped his authority in the prestigious one-day meet. The 25-year-old Chopra, who had skipped three top events due to a muscle strain he sustained in June, had won the season-opening Diamond League in Doha on May 5 with his fourth career-best throw of 88.67 meters.
The Indian superstar, who has a personal best of 89.94 meters, had cemented his top spot in the Diamond League standings with 16 points, followed by Vadlejch (13 points) and Weber (12 points). Chopra is now eyeing the Diamond League grand finale in Eugene, USA, on September 16-17.
First Published: Aug 25, 2023 2:45 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
World Cup 2023: Tickets for non-India matches and warm-up games to go live from August 25 at 8pm IST
Aug 25, 2023 IST2 Min Read
NBA, LALIGA Unite: USA and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr acquires stake in RCD Mallorca
Aug 25, 2023 IST2 Min Read
LALIGA Matchday 3 Preview: Real Madrid vs RC Celta, Barcelona to square off against Villareal
Aug 25, 2023 IST4 Min Read