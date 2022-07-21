World Athletics Championships 2022: All eyes on Neeraj Chopra — where to watch

India's wait to see Neeraj Chopra in action at the World Athletics Championship 2022 is nearly over. The qualification rounds of men's javelin are slated for the evening of July 21 in the USA, which means it will be the wee hours of July 22 in India.

The start list of the qualification rounds of the men's javelin is out. Here is everything you need to know about the qualification and Chopra's chances of winning a medal at the World Championships.

Twenty-eight men are participating in the qualification rounds. The participants have been drawn into two groups of 14 men each.

Chopra finds his name in Group A and is first in the order. So the Olympic champion will be the one who gets the men's javelin throw qualification underway at Oregon.

Qualification process

Every thrower will get three attempts in the qualifying round to qualify for the final. The automatic qualifying mark has been set at 83.50 metres. The thrower has to land the javelin at or beyond the 83.50m mark for a direct qualification in the final. Only 12 throwers will qualify for the final. So the athlete has to either fulfil the automatic qualifying criterion or be amongst the best 12 throwers from both groups to qualify for the final.

What are Neeraj Chopra's chances in qualifying rounds?

Chopra, who ranks number 4 in the world, has broken the national record twice before heading into the World Athletic Championship 2022. He threw a personal best of 89.94m at the Stockholm Diamond League to rewrite the national record he set at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland in his season-opener. The 89.94m is the third best throw recorded this year.

Since making his return seven of Neeraj's 10 legal throws have been over 86m.

Chopra's numbers tell that he should have no problems in the qualifying stage and should sail into the final.

Who will be the men giving Neeraj Chopra a tough fight for a podium finish?

The toughest competition for Chopra will come from Grenadian Anderson Peters. He is the defending World Champion and has recorded the best throw of this year measuring 93.07m. Such has been Anderson's form that he has breached the 90m mark three times this season.

Chopra will also have to be wary of Jakub Vadlejch whose season-best has been 90.88m. Vadlejch had finished behind Chopra at the Tokyo Olympics to win the silver medal.

Finland's national record holder Oliver Helander is not far behind Chopra as he threw a personal best of 89.83m to achieve the feat.

Trinidadian Keshorn Walcott, who won the gold medals at the 2012 Olympic Games and the 2012 World Championships, is also a front runner for a podium finish. Walcott's season best in 89.07m.

Germany's Jullian Webber who finished fourth in the Tokyo Games and has a personal best of 89.54m also stands in with a chance to win a medal at these World Championships.

Men's Javelin qualification and final schedule and where to watch

The qualification rounds of men's javelin throw are slated for the evening of July 21 in the USA i.e. morning of July 22 in India.

The Group A (Chopra's Group) qualifying gets underway at 5.05 PM local time i.e. 5.35 pm IST.

The final is scheduled for the evening at 6.35 pm on July 23 —. 7.05 am IST on July 24.

The World Championships 2022 are being telecast live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of the World Championships is available on the SonyLIV.