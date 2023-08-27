CNBC TV18
World Athletics Championship 2023 Men's Javelin Final: When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra in action

World Athletics Championship 2023 Men's Javelin Final: When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra in action

Neeraj Chopra will be eyeing the top spot after settling for a silver in the competition last year. The 25-year-old has started off the competition on a bright note.

Profile image

Aug 27, 2023

2 Min Read
World Athletics Championship 2023 Men's Javelin Final: When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra in action
Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the men's javelin throw final of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Sunday. Chopra will be accompanied by his compatriots D P Manu and Kishor Jena in the event starting at 11:45 PM IST.

Chopra will be eyeing the top spot after settling for a silver in the competition last year. The 25-year-old has started off the competition on a bright note.
On Friday, he  qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 by topping the Group A qualifying with a throw of 88.77 meters in his first attempt. It was his best effort of the season and his fourth-best throw over the course of his career.
Also Read:
Pakistan star Arshad Nadeem plays down rivalry with Neeraj Chopra ahead of World Championships final
The qualifying mark for the quadrennial event was 85.50 meters. This was Chopra's first major appearance after his victorious run in the Laussane Diamond League in July.
"I had a couple of good throws during my warm-up and felt confident that I would make it past the first round. I have not competed much this year because I wanted to protect myself from injuries ahead of this event. I’ll give my everything at the final on Sunday," Chopra had said after the event. 
Where to watch the World Athletics Championship final in India? 
The tournament is being streamed live on the JioCinema application and website. There is no television broadcast of the event though.
 
Neeraj Chopra

