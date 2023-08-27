World Athletics Championship 2023 Men's Javelin Final: When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra in action

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the men's javelin throw final of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Sunday. Chopra will be accompanied by his compatriots D P Manu and Kishor Jena in the event starting at 11:45 PM IST.

Chopra will be eyeing the top spot after settling for a silver in the competition last year. The 25-year-old has started off the competition on a bright note.

🚀FOR THE FIRST TIME ALL 3 INDIAN ATHLETES REACHED THE FINAL OF ANY EVENT AT THE WORLD ATHLETICS CH'SHIPSD. P. Manu (81.31m, #6) & Kishore Jena (80.55m, #9) have joined Neeraj Chopra in the Final of the Men's Javelin Throw at the World Athletics Championships. pic.twitter.com/68FZqoC0ae — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) August 25, 2023

On Friday, he qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 by topping the Group A qualifying with a throw of 88.77 meters in his first attempt. It was his best effort of the season and his fourth-best throw over the course of his career.

Also Read:

The qualifying mark for the quadrennial event was 85.50 meters. This was Chopra's first major appearance after his victorious run in the Laussane Diamond League in July.

" I had a couple of good throws during my warm-up and felt confident that I would make it past the first round. I have not competed much this year because I wanted to protect myself from injuries ahead of this event. I’ll give my everything at the final on Sunday," Chopra had said after the event.

Where to watch the World Athletics Championship final in India?

The tournament is being streamed live on the JioCinema application and website. There is no television broadcast of the event though.