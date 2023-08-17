Women’s World Cup: New Zealand denies police escort to FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Infantino visited the host nation for the Fifa Women’s World Cup conducting most of his inter-city travel in New Zealand on a private jet. The FIFA president faced criticism for his lack of presence in the country during the games in comparison to the Men's World Cup.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino was denied any kind of police security during his visit to New Zealand for the Women’s World Cup. The police spokesperson of NZ said in their statement that they had received a request for a police escort from FIFA which was later "declined after assessing it against standard operating procedures".

NZ was flagged for their no police escort policy to players as well. New Zealand captain Ali Riley joked about the situation when the team was stuck in traffic during their first match.

In an interview with The Re-cap Show: World Cup edition, Football captain Alexandra Riley said, "The team was so delayed by traffic that they were left just 13 minutes to warm up. “I don’t know if anyone outside the team knows this, but we were so late to the game," Riley said

“There was such bad traffic. I guess there were no police escorts,” she said.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino was re-elected by acclaim to another four-year term in March after suggesting the financial results under his leadership would keep an industry CEO on the job for life. Infantino had no opponent in the election and won by acclaim instead of a formal vote by the FIFA Congress in Kiagli, Rwanda. The 211 member federations saw their basic annual funding from FIFA rise from $250,000 to $2 million since his first win in 2016. FIFA had $4 billion in reserves after the World Cup in Qatar finished in December. It has conservatively forecast record revenue of at least $11 billion through the 2026 World Cup in North America.

“If a CEO tells the stakeholders that the products were multiplied by seven I believe that they would keep that CEO forever,” Infantino told FIFA members. “They would love for this story to keep on going. “But I am here for a four-year cycle only,” added Infantino, whose presidency can eventually run to 15 years through 2031.

Under Infantino, FIFA has created new and bigger competitions — raising its income and giving national teams more chances to qualify for the men’s and women’s World Cups, while facing down resistance from European soccer officials. FIFA’s support for 2022 World Cup host Qatar, where Infantino moved to live in 2021, and his close ties to Saudi Arabian soccer have also caused unease among rights activists and some European member federations.

That spilled over at the World Cup in a dispute when FIFA and Qatari organizers blocked some team captains from wearing an anti-discrimination armband.

