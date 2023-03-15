Women's World Boxing Championship 2023: Check India squad and all you need to know

India is set to host the Women's World Boxing Championship 2023, which begins from March 16. India has announced a squad for 12 boxers for the event. But among the 12 boxers, India has high hopes from Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen.

India is all set to host the Women's World Boxing Championship 2023. The Championship will be held in New Delhi from March 16 to March 26. Boxers from over 70 countries will be seen in action during the event.

The Women's World Boxing Championship 2023 is the 13th edition of the tournament and it is the third time that India is hosting the event. The previous years when the championship was held in India were 2006 and 2018.

Also Read:

The Boxing Championship will see boxers fight in 12 different weight categoriesincluding minimumweight (45kg to 48kg), light flyweight (48kg to 50kg), flyweight (50kg to 52 kg), bantamweight (52 kg to 54 kg), featherweight (54 kg to 57 kg), lighweight (57 kg to 60 kg), light welterweight (60 kg to 63 kg), welterweight (63 kg to 66 kg), light middleweight (66 kg to 70 kg), middleweight (70 kg to 75 kg), light heavyweight (75 kg to 81 kg) and heavyweight (81 kg and above).

The winner in each of the 12 weight categories will walk away with a prize money of $100,000. The silver medalist will be rewarded with $50,000 and the two bronze medalists will get prize money of $25,000 each.

Women's World Boxing Championship 2023 schedule

Here is the complete schedule of the Women's Boxing Championships 2023.

All the matches of the Women's Boxing Championships 2023 will be held at K.D. Jadhav Indoor Hall, I.G. Sports Complex.

Official Mascot

Veera is the Official mascot for the World Boxing Championship 2023. The mascot represents strength, valour, bravery and courage.

Indian squad for Women's Boxing Championships 2023

India has announced a squad of 12 boxers (one for each weight category) for Women's Boxing Championships 2023. The complete Indian squad for the Women's Boxing Championships is as follows:

Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (52kg), Preeti (54kg), Manisha Moun (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Shashi Chopra (63kg), Manju Bamboria (66kg), Sanamcha Chanu (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety Boora (81kg) and Nupur Sheoran (81+kg).

Indian boxers to watch out for during the championships

Among the 12 Indian boxers, there are high hopes from two pugilists in particular. Reigning World Champion and Commonwealth Games gold medalist Nikhat Zareen and Boxing Championship bronze meadlist and Olympic bronze medal winner Lovlina Borgohain are expected to be shine during the championship.

Nikhat Zareen

Nikhat Zareen is the reigning World Champion in the 52kg weight category. She defeated Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the fly-weight finals of her weight category during the 2022 Women's Boxing Championship held in Istanbul. With that she became only the 5th Indian woman boxer after Mary Kom, Laishram Sarita Devi, Jenny R. L., and Lekha K. C to be crowned as the world champion.

Zareen then clinched her first Commonwealth Games gold when she defeated Norther Ireland's Carly McNaul in the final of the the 48–50 kg category (light flyweight category).

Lovlina Borgohain

India boxer Lovlina Borgohain bags bronze medal in the welterweight category at Tokyo Olympics. (PTI/AP)

Lovlina Bogohain is a two-time World Championship bronze medalist. She won bronze medals in the 2018 World Championships and 2019 World Championships in the welterweight category.

But the biggest moment of Bogohain's carrer arrived when she won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and became only the third Indian boxer after Vijender Singh and MC Mary Kom to win a medal in the sport at the Olympics.

Where to watch Women's Boxing Championships 2023

The Women’s World Boxing Championship 2023 will be broadcast live on Doordarshan TV and Doordarshan’s Youtube channel. The broadcast of the matches from the quarter-finals onwards will also be available on Sony network channels and the SonyLiv app.